Darkrai & Arceus Arrive In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Mythical Pokémon are coming to the Sinnoh reboots, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Players will be able to encounter Arceus and Darkrai but to do so, players may have to collaborate with another game. Let's get into the details.

The Pokémon Company has announced that Arceus is arriving, but only for those who have a Legends: Arceus save file. They write:

Encountering Arceus: To encounter Arceus in [Brilliant Diamond] and [Shining Pearl], players must update their game to version 1.3.0* and have a Pokémon Legends: Arceus save file on their Nintendo Switch system with all the main missions completed. They can then receive the Azure Flute item in [Brilliant Diamond] or [Shining Pearl] after entering the Hall of Fame and obtaining the National Pokédex. Once these conditions are met, players can go to the entrance of the Spear Pillar and the Mythical Pokémon Arceus will reveal itself.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players will also be able to encounter the Dark-type Mythical Darkrai. They write:

Befriending Darkrai: The Member Card item will be given as a gift from 11:24 p.m. PT Friday, April 1, until 1:28 p.m. PT Sat., April 30, 2022. After obtaining the item by selecting Get via Internet from the Mystery Gift feature in-game and fulfilling [specific conditions] they will be able to go to Newmoon Island, where the Mythical Pokémon Darkrai can be found.

The "special conditions" mentioned mean that players must have entered the Hall of Fame, obtained the National Pokédex, and completed the in-game event for the Legendary Pokémon Cresselia. Cresselia is seen as the counterpart to Darkrai, with Cresselia being the light side of the moon and Darkrai being, of course, the dark side of the moon.

