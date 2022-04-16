Darkside Detective Releases Second Free DLC Story

Akupara Games and developer Spooky Doorway have released a new DLC story for their bizarre and paranormal title The Darkside Detective. The story is called "One Flew Into The Cuckoo's Nest", the second of three bonus cases they are adding to the game after having such a successful run with this sequel. This particular case will take you on a bit of a journey through parts of town you never thought you'd be visiting, or people you'd be meeting. But it will keep you on your toes as everything centers around a particular egg.

The story comes with an update to the game as you'll be seeing some new localization for those who speak and read Chinese. The team is also doing a fun little giveaway this week as you can win a jumbo plushie of Nigel the turtle, which they're holding on Twitter. basically, if you love this game, then this is a good time to be wrapped up in all of the mystery. Or if you've never tried it, it's a good time to jump in. You can read more about the latest case below as the content is now live to be downloaded.

Buzz is missing! Which means his mom is worried! WHICH MEANS SHE WON'T COOK OFFICER DOOLEY DINNER! Head to the Twin Lakes Botanical Gardens to get to the bottom of this here mystery! Welcome to another case for McQueen and Dooley in the quaint little city of Twin Lakes. This time, our intrepid detectives find a note saying they should head to the Twin Lakes Botanical Gardens. What could possibly be in store? Vegetarian werewolves? A mean, green mother from inner space? A space ghost on a trip coast to coast? None of those things! But if you want more information, you'll have to play a little Darkside Detective to figure them out!