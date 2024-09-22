Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: darksiders II, gunfire games, Vigil Games

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Arrives Mid-October

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition will be out next month, as players will get the most complete version of the game in one release

Article Summary Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition launches October 15 for PC, PS5, and XSX|S with upgraded graphics.

Experience 4K resolution, ray tracing, and enhanced lighting, plus haptic feedback for PS5 players.

Includes all DLC for over 30 hours of gameplay, rebalanced mechanics, and improved rendering.

Play as Death, one of the Four Horsemen, in a vast open world with customizable skills and gear.

While THQ Nordic is working on the next entry in the Darksiders franchise, the company is releasing Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition next month. Working with Gunfire Games and Vigil Games, this is almost a remaster of the 2012 game as they're upgraded it to 4K for modern platforms, as well as added a bunch of bonus content and improvements to the title to make this the end-all-be-all version of the game. We have more info about it below and the trailer above, as it arrives on October 15 for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

Become the terrifying force that everything fears, but nothing can escape. Awakened by the End of Days, Death, the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen, embarks on a quest to redeem his brother's name. Along the way, the Horseman discovers that an ancient grudge may threaten all of Creation. Death lives! This upgraded edition of the beloved action-adventure brings 4K resolution, ray tracing, and enhanced lighting and shadows to harness the power of today's consoles. If you're playing on PlayStation 5 with a DualSense controller, you'll also get to experience the full impact of haptic feedback, adding extra depth and immersion to every strike as Death. The game's loading times have been drastically improved thanks to SSD technology, ensuring a smoother experience overall.

Deathinitive Edition Features

Darksiders II with all DLC included and integrated into the game offers a total playtime of more than 30 hours

Reworked and tuned game balancing and loot distribution

Improved Graphic Render Engine for higher visual quality, especially in terms of lighting and shadows

Improved and reworked level, character, and environment graphics

Running in native 1080p resolution

Steam Trading Cards

Standard Features

Play Death : Become the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen, able to destroy entire worlds and battle forces beyond Heaven and Hell.

: Become the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen, able to destroy entire worlds and battle forces beyond Heaven and Hell. Epic Universe : Unlike anything the player has seen before, delivered in the unique style of Joe Mad.

: Unlike anything the player has seen before, delivered in the unique style of Joe Mad. Player Choice & Customization : Customize your experience with varied armor sets, weapons, and Skill Trees allowing players to create their own Death.

: Customize your experience with varied armor sets, weapons, and Skill Trees allowing players to create their own Death. Replay-ability : Explore a vast open world, complete dozens of side quests, and customize your Death with a full leveling system, Skill Trees, and endless equipment combinations.

Traversal: Death is a nimble and agile character capable of incredible acrobatic feats, allowing the player to explore the world like never before.

