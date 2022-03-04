Dauntless – Reach Of Radiance Is Officially Live

Dauntless has released a brand new update to the game with a ton of content for you to try as Reach Of Radiance has officially gone live. This update basically givers you a little something of everything as they have a brand new Reach of Radiance Hunt Pass, the new Lightbound Koshai Behemoth, and the new glider activities. Plus a ton of other content and the usual array of bug fixes and upgrades. You can read more about the patch here as we have some of the notes from the devs and the latest trailer below.

VARIANT BEHEMOTH: LIGHTBOUND KOSHAI A kind of crystalline Koshai has been spotted in the Shattered Isles. Like the Chronovore, it bends time itself through the power of radiant aether. But, where did this new Behemoth come from? And why is it so interested in an Orrery mining operation on Conundrum Rocks? Rumour has it that this Behemoth's parts can be used to craft a new kind of omnicell. OMNICELL: ARTIFICER The new Artificer omnicell in Dauntless enables you to channel the near-mystical power of radiant aether and step into a true support role, armed with a crystalline drone that can perform a variety of actions. Once you unlock this omnicell at milestone VII in the Slayer's Path, use Brilliant Plumes from the Lightbound Koshai to craft it. CONUNDRUM ROCKS: THE CRYSTAL MINE Conundrum Rocks has a new explorable cave system. When the Orrery discovered this cavern of glittering crystal, they sent a team to study and extract the mineral. What secrets will you uncover there? AETHER WIND Honest Ozz has discovered powerful currents of invisible aether, and he needs your help exploring these strange phenomena. Take to the skies with your glider in a brand new island activity that taps into these aetheric currents. Find Aether Wind crystals and use the power of a patrol key to activate them. Once activated, they'll attune you to the radiant aether frequency, marking the currents with crystal rings. Fly through each ring to earn a reward. To get started, look for Honest Ozz on Conundrum Rocks. Master all six courses on Conundrum Rocks and The Paradox Breaks for maximum rewards.