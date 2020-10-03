David Hasselhoff Drops In On The Latest Fuser Trailer

NCSOFT has launched a new campaign showing off how easy it is to DJ in Fuser with a number of celebs including… David Hasselhoff? The campaign which is being called "Unexpected DJs," features Hasselhoff in his mix-master persona DJ Hoff along with other celebrities including Jonathan Van Ness (DJ YasKween), Chloe Kim (DJ 1080), and other names you might not suspect showing off their skills in the game. You can check out the video of The Hoff mixing it below along with a few others, as we have some words about the campaign from the company and the man himself.

Today, Fuser will release a long-form online film that unveils the unexpected-DJ lineup one by one and invites viewers to become DJs too. Shot entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the film takes place in each unexpected DJ's home, illustrating how Fuser can transform any living room into an epic festival stage—even Diplo makes a cameo from his home studio. The 90-second spectacle was directed by music-video super duo BRTHR and features an impressive array of VFX as well as tracks from the game.

"Fuser redefines the music game genre. It's driven by creativity, originality and expression. It empowers players to be at the center of creating culture by developing and then sharing mixes using various pieces of some of the world's most iconic songs," said Tim Granich, vice president of marketing at NCSOFT.

"My favorite part about Fuser is how it really gave me the feeling of DJ'ing a festival," said David Hasselhoff. "Anyone at home can step into a world of epic music, colors, lights and be a legitimate DJ. It's a wonderful thing and a lot of fun."