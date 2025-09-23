Posted in: Daybreak Games, DC Universe Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dcuo, Dimensional Ink, green lantern

DC Universe Online Releases New Raging Night Update

DC Universe Online has released the third chapter of the latest Green Lantern story, as Light and Rain: Raging Night is available

Dimensional Ink and Daybreak Games have released the third chapter of the current Green Lantern story in DC Universe Online, as Light & Rain: Raging Night is now live. The focal point of this throws Mogo into an emotional low point as it's threatened by the forces of despair. Can the Lantern Corps overcome what's about to plague the sentient planet, or sink deeper into the depths of the Black Lanterns? We have the finer details of what's in this update as it is free and live to play right now.

DC Universe Online – Light & Rain: Raging Night

Mogo has become a world shrouded in grief, transformed into a Gray Lantern by the sorrow energy radiating from Luzia. As Nekron's forces close in, Heroes and Villains will meet Kyle Rayner on the planet's surface to mount a desperate defense. Players level 20 and above can explore Mournful Mogo, uncovering its devastated landscapes while completing story-driven missions. After finishing the narrative arc, daily and weekly missions unlock, offering new challenges and valuable rewards as the battle against Nekron intensifies. Rally to the side of the Lantern Corps, face the rise of Nekron, and step into the light of Raging Night. The fate of Mogo, and the universe, depends on it.

New Raid, Alert, and Solo: Book of the Black

Deep within a dark cave on Mogo, the Book of the Black stirs. Drawn into its pages, you discover Lyssa Drak's schemes, her prisoners bound, and Luzia's sorrow twisted to serve a darker purpose. Whispers of Sinestro, Larfleeze, and the shadow of Nekron linger in the void, hinting at betrayals and a fate that pushes Luzia toward despair. This new raid offers multiple difficulty levels, with the condensed alert version preserving key narrative moments for smaller teams. A solo mission tied to the storyline introduces players to these events and prepares them for the larger battles ahead.

New Solo: Nekron's Lair

The final confrontation draws near. Nekron, Lord of the Unliving, has risen, and only the light of a White Lantern can oppose him. In this new solo instance, Heroes and Villains must journey into Nekron's Lair, recover Atrocitus, and forge a White Lantern to challenge the embodiment of death itself.

New Augments, Styles, and More

New Currency: Mogo Acorns

New Augments: Life-Infused Augment Canister

New Exobytes: Risen Exobytes

New Catalysts: Shattered Ring

New gear inspired by Kyle Rayner's Constructs and Omnipotence gear inspired by Nekron!

Plus collect new feats, collections, and more!

Raging Night Event

The Raging Night Event gives players four weeks to experience its story-driven content and earn exclusive rewards.

Event Start: September 23, 2025

Event End: October 20, 2025

Reward Buyout End: November 17, 2025

Event Rewards

Elite Henchmen Uplink Device: Risen Horde (Unlimited)

60 Pack of Mogo Acorns (Once per Account)

65,000 Ally Favor (Once per Account)

