DC Universe Online Reveals Plans For First Half Of 2023 Dimensional Ink drop the plans for DC Universe Online, including the next two episodes and future plans for content.

Dimensional Ink has revealed its plans for DC Universe Online as we get a glimpse into the first half of the year. The immediate future is looking shocking as the next episode will revolve around Static's home turf of Dakota City and why villains have been vanishing. Meanwhile, Episode 46 is in the works, although they have not revealed their plans for that one yet, and it sounds like Episode 47 will take a dark turn for the game. We have the dev notes below as the next episode will launch this Spring.

NEXT ON DCUO: JANUARY-MARCH

We will kick off 2023 with the annual Attack of the Anti-Monitor anniversary event, and we will follow with new rewards in both the Love Conquers All (in February) and Mister Mxyzptlk's Mischief (in March) seasonal events. In case you missed it, the Shazam ally was just released last week, and we have at least one more ally on the way in this quarter. We expect to have a new artifact, new time capsule, new Doctor Fate's Daily Rewards each month, and a new episode, too.

DC Universe Online Episode 45: Shock To The System

Dakota City's just built different. The Big Bang attack that created new heroes, villains, and victims has drawn sinister, otherworldly attention. Ebon's powers cast a long shadow, but it's the Apokoliptian Parademons that has Static shocked enough to contact you. Why are people disappearing, why has Apokolips turned its attention to Dakota City, and will you be able to take on such a shadowy threat? In Shock To The System, players will travel to the heart of the Milestone universe in Dakota City to offer help and to investigate why these heroes and villains are disappearing. The episode will launch in spring 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Shock To The System will offer normal and elite versions of On Duty content, along with level-agnostic event versions available for a limited time.

The content will include open-world missions and world bosses, with a duo, alert, and raid.

The episode will feature DC and Milestone characters, including Static, Ebon, Rocket, DeSaad, and more.

The storyline will include adventures centered around the new Dakota City and written by acclaimed comic book writer Leon Chills.

The episode will launch new player rewards, including gear, styles, and more.

NEXT AT DIMENSIONAL INK: JANUARY-MARCH

The bulk of the next few months will be focused on Episode 45 and then the early stages of Episode 46. We are also very excited to announce we will work on a new emotes system. With this feature, you be able to collect new emotes and animations to better express yourself throughout the game. We will have more to share on this feature in the coming months. Of course, work will also continue on our next-gen console releases for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, due later this year.

NEXT ON DCUO: APRIL – THE FUTURE

Looking to the rest of the year, we expect to launch Episode 46 in the summer and Episode 47 in the fall, along with new allies and artifacts. One of these episodes is likely to be pretty dark while the other is expected to be very not. We expect to return to Save the Universe and the rest of the seasonal events as well and, yes, release on those next gen consoles.