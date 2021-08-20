D&D Beyond Celebrates Fourth Anniversary With New Dice

Fandom is celebrating the Fourth Anniversary of D&D Beyond with some special dice for everyone to get their hands on that will be fun to roll. The res dice have been released into the platform for you to snag as we have more info about there here, all of them sparkly and special to roll across your character sheet.

This week marks D&D Beyond's 4th anniversary, and we've been celebrating the occasion with live events, a sale, and giveaways! Today, we're releasing a special gift for all of our registered users: the free Beyond Dice Set! It's just our way of saying thanks for being a part of our community! You can find your free dice on the My Dice page. If you haven't yet signed up for your free D&D Beyond account, you have through August 31, 2021, to snag these glittery dice. Your free account allows you to enjoy some amazing features, including digital character sheets with integrated dice rolling and campaign management! Your optional subscription to the tool also unlocks the Encounter Builder, Combat Tracker, and more. With a Master-tier subscription, you can even save your table money by sharing books you've purchased in the marketplace!

You'll also see there is a blue potion set here, as these will be coming out at a later date as part of the anniversary, which there are more events coming down the road for it. The companyt will be holding daily livestream updates on Twitch which will include daily updates/announcements streams along with gaming charity streams that will benefit Jasper's Game Day and Stack Up. Ypu'll be able to donate to these charities directly during the games to alter the story and change the fate of the game! The full list of these streams with star DMs and players can be found here.

