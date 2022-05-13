D&D Beyond To Take Part In Jasper's Game Week Charity Event

D&D Beyond and Jasper's Game Day have come together for a special charity event week to raise money for suicide prevention. The two have come together this year for a couple of things, the first you can see below as they are holding several streams, which you can take part in to help donate to the charity through Twitch. The second, which we have more details of below, is a special digital dice set that is being sold on the platform with proceeds going directly to the non-profit to aid in their mission. Even though some of these streams have already happened, you can still go back and watch them and donate toward the cause until May 20th, 2022.

This D&D Beyond dice set is dedicated to a dear friend that took their own life because they thought they had no other options. The proceeds from this dice set will go to support the Jasper's Game Day mission of suicide prevention and awareness. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Jasper's Game Day has a mission to raise funds for suicide prevention and awareness. Through this, they strive to reduce the stigma around talking about mental health so the world can start to treat it just like physical health. But they are so much more than that, they are building a community of individuals that are unique and have a love for all things RPG.

They combined the fun of Dungeons & Dragons with the quest toward suicide awareness and prevention, and it's been nothing short of amazing. In reducing the stigma around mental health, they want to be able to help prevent suicide, and not just respond to the aftermath. They want to bring the community together and show everyone that they are not alone! They have a clear mission and with luck on their side every roll is a 20 and no 1 is left behind. To that end, when a natural 1 is rolled on this digital dice set, a magical phoenix emerges through the flames and soars to new heights.