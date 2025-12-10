Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: d&d, SNEG, The Temple of Elemental Evil

D&D Game The Temple of Elemental Evil Releases Launch Trailer

Check out the official re-launch trailer for the classic Dungeons & Dragons video game, The Temple of Elemental Evil, which is out now

Experience the only D&D video game based on the Greyhawk setting and 3.5 Edition ruleset.

Enjoy tactical, turn-based combat and a detailed 13-step party builder for custom adventures.

Explore a non-linear world with multiple quest solutions and an intuitive radial control menu.

SNEG has released a new launch trailer for the classic Dungeons & Dragons video game, The Temple of Elemental Evil, as it launches on Steam today. Technically, this is a re-release trailer, considering the game is being brought back to life this week, as this trailer showcases all of the improvements and enhancements they made to the original while still keeping it in the form it used ot be played in. Enjoy the trailer as the game is available right now.

The Temple of Elemental Evil

The Temple of Elemental Evil was first released in 2003 and has since garnered a passionate community around it. Over the years, fans have added a lot to the game and kept it alive in ways we really admire. This version builds on that work, and we're genuinely thankful to everyone who's helped along the way. An evil demoness founded a cult dedicated to exploring evil in its most elemental forms. This cult was based in a temple just outside the village of Hommlet in a vile shire known as Nulb. Soon, this cult ruled the region with tyranny; times of chaos and violence ensued. Hard-fought battles were waged and the war was eventually won by the good armies of nearby lands. The temple was razed, the villains were imprisoned, and order was restored. The temple itself faded into distant memory…until now.

A Faithful Rendition of the 3.5 Edition D&D Ruleset: Experience the first video game to implement the iconic Dungeons & Dragons 3.5 Edition rules.

Experience the first video game to implement the iconic Dungeons & Dragons 3.5 Edition rules. Tactical Turn-Based Combat: Engage in deep, grid-based encounters that mirror the tabletop experience.

Engage in deep, grid-based encounters that mirror the tabletop experience. Build the Perfect Party: Create up to five custom characters and recruit up to three unique NPCs to shape your journey. Choose from multiple races, classes, skills, feats, and alignments in a detailed 13-step character builder.

Create up to five custom characters and recruit up to three unique NPCs to shape your journey. Choose from multiple races, classes, skills, feats, and alignments in a detailed 13-step character builder. Classic Greyhawk Campaign Setting: The only D&D video game to use the Greyhawk setting, faithfully adapted from the original 1985 adventure module.

The only D&D video game to use the Greyhawk setting, faithfully adapted from the original 1985 adventure module. Non-Linear Questing: Explore a reactive world where multiple objectives can be completed in various ways, based on your decisions.

Explore a reactive world where multiple objectives can be completed in various ways, based on your decisions. Accessible Radial Control Interface: Quickly and easily access spells, abilities, and actions with an intuitive radial menu system designed for clarity and speed.

