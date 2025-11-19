Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: d&d, SNEG, The Temple of Elemental Evil, Troika Games

D&D's The Temple of Elemental Evil Returns in December

Dungeons & Dragons - The Temple of Elemental Evil has been restored to its former glory for a re-release on Steam this December

Article Summary The Temple of Elemental Evil returns to PC with enhanced fixes and new quality-of-life improvements

Classic D&D storyline lets players uncover sinister cult secrets in the village of Hommlet and Nulb

Experience deep tactical combat, multiple story paths, and party-based adventure in Greyhawk

Fully customizable characters, reactive NPCs, and turn-based battles await in this definitive edition

Another retro Dungeons & Dragons video game has been restored for release, as Troika Games and SNEG have announced The Temple of Elemental Evil will return next month. Essentially serving as the definitive edition of the 2003 PC game, this version builds upon the work done by the Circle of Eight and Temple+ modding communities that supported the game for several years. The team has added thousands of bug fixes and improvements, as well as enhanced the original with a ton of quality-of-life updates. We have mroe details below as the game will launch on December 10, 2025.

Dungeons & Dragons – The Temple of Elemental Evil

The Temple of Elemental Evil, first released in 2003, has inspired a passionate community for over two decades. This updated edition is a true labor of love, shaped by years of fan dedication and the incredible efforts of the Circle of Eight and Temple+ modding communities. It brings the classic D&D adventure to life for modern players with over a thousand fixes and improvements – from enhanced stability and AI to smoother performance, refined UI, and countless quality-of-life updates. We're deeply thankful to everyone who's helped preserve and evolve this classic.

An evil demoness founded a cult dedicated to exploring evil in its most elemental forms. This cult was based in a temple just outside the village of Hommlet in a vile shire known as Nulb. Soon, this cult ruled the region with tyranny; times of chaos and violence ensued. Hard-fought battles were waged, and the war was eventually won by the good armies of nearby lands. The temple was razed, the villains were imprisoned, and order was restored. The temple itself faded into distant memory…until now.

Recently, bandits have begun patrolling the roads outside Hommlet, and wicked forces are rumored to be afoot, converging on the ruined temple at Nulb. Their purposes for such meetings are as yet unknown. The identity of these people are equally a mystery. Some claim they are bent on slaying monsters and maintaining order within the region, but no one can be sure. So begins your adventure within the Realm of Greyhawk. It is an adventure that will lead to the source of a deep and abiding mystery, to the very core of evil itself.

Multiple story paths and multiple endings

Five controllable characters and three followers in each party

Richly varied environments populated with reactive NPCs

Characters that can be customized with skills, feats and spells

Party-based adventuring and tactical turn-based combat

Gameplay that supports all alignments

Formidable obstacles, including a wide array of monsters

First PC game based on the classic Greyhawk module

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!