Dead By Daylight Is Receiving New Stranger Things Content

Behaviour Interactive and Netflix have come together again to put more Stranger Things content into their horror game Dead By Daylight. The developers are releasing what they are calling The Moment Of Truth Collection, in which you will get two new survivor characters in this special chapter designed around the TV series. Through a brand-new Legendary Set, the collection brings you unwitting teenager Jonathan Byers into the fold, as well as a Very Rare Outfit for Nancy Wheeler called The Impulsive Activist. You can read up on both below as they are available in the shop as of today.

Jonathan Byers: A First Legendary Set for the Stranger Things Chapter

As the first Legendary Set available for a Stranger Things character, the new set transforms Steve Harrington, in appearance only, into the brooding Jonathan Byers, one of the series' main protagonists. As Jonathan Byers, the players will sport a careless, longer, and messier hairstyle. They will wear a quick grab & go jacket and thick woolen layers coupled with a pair of worn-out jeans that Byers has been wearing for years without giving it a second thought.

The Impulsive Activist: A Very Rare Outfit for Nancy Wheeler

Another exciting option included with the Moment of Truth Collection is a Very Rare mix-and-match outfit for Nancy Wheeler. Dead By Daylight survivors who purchase the Impulsive Activist Outfit can expect a curly, shorter, and more mature hairstyle that displays the grit she exhibits to defend those she loves. It also features a woolen jacket and a sweater as well as a sturdy pair of wide jeans that allow her full range of motion. Nancy's Impulsive Activist Outfit is available now for 1,080 Auric Cells in the in-game store, while the Jonathan Byers Legendary Set for Steve Harrington can be purchased for 1,485 Auric Cells.