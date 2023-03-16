Dead By Daylight Mobile Launches With Sadako Rising Event

You can now experience the thrills of being haunted by a girl in a well in Dead By Daylight Mobile, as Sadako comes to the game.

NetEase Games and Behaviour Interactive have launched Dead By Daylight Mobile with an all-new event featuring the Sadako killer. The team has relaunched the game with a massive update that has added new mechanics and events to the mix, refined the gameplay, and added the girl from the well to your game with a brand new event to mark the occasion. We got the details below as this is all available right now.

Introducing The Relic System

Dead by Daylight Mobile introduces the mobile-exclusive Relic system, which adds mysterious artifacts to the game. These include items like the "Knot of Binding" and the "Handy Axe," which can shake up the gameplay and introduce new elements into a match that will force players to shift their tactics on the fly. Of course, there are rewards for engaging with these tools, as collecting Relic Shards and upgrading the Relics will unlock stunning cosmetics, which can be displayed in the in-game lobby and player profiles.

Sadako Rising Collaboration

Dead by Daylight Mobile is kicking off its relaunch with a bang as the game will hold a special crossover event featuring Sadako, the vengeful ghost from the Ringu novel and movie franchise, from March 15th to March 28th. Sadako is the spirit who can strike down anyone who watches a cursed VHS tape and can pursue her targets through television screens. In Dead by Daylight Mobile, Sadako is a ruthless Killer who uses stealth to hunt the Survivors. Additionally, she can teleport through TVs that appear on the map, allowing her to get the drop on any Survivors that dare enter her range of influence and destroy them with her supernatural abilities. Sadako isn't the only Ringu character joining Dead by Daylight Mobile, as Yoichi Asakawa is coming to the game as a new Survivor. In Ringu, Yoichi was only a child, but in Dead by Daylight Mobile, he is an adult investigator with the ability to stun Killers, as well as support injured allies and increase their movement speed so that they can escape from their pursuers.

During the Sadako Rising collaboration period, players have the opportunity to obtain limited-time crossover Outfits, the Sleeping Blossom for Sadako, and the Paranormal Investigator for Yoichi Asakawa. Sleeping Blossom is exceptionally special, as its Platinum version gives Sadako an exclusive Memento Mori animation, allowing her to dispatch the Survivors in a new way.

Dead By Daylight Mobile Will Feature New Limited-Time Events

Dead by Daylight Mobile will give players many reasons to return, as numerous limited-time events are being prepared for launch. As players complete tasks and overcome the game's challenges, they can earn exclusive rewards such as the [Portrait] The Onryō and the Portrait Frame: The Onryō. Furthermore, fans can start earning in-game items right now by inviting friends to participate in the Cursed Tape event, which will grant a Sadako Crossover Torso that can be used during each player's journey through The Fog.