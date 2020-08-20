Dead By Daylight Mobile Reveals The Cursed Legacy Chapter

Behaviour Interactive has revealed a new update on the way for Dead By Daylight Mobile as the Cursed Legacy Chapter is on the way. This chapter brings with it the Oni killer, inspired by the samurai but with a cruel and insatiable desire for blood. According to the story, the Oni was once trained by his father, a legendary samurai, in the way of the warrior. But he lacked the honor to hold the title and ended up having an unforgiving need to kill and torture other souls. He was recruited by The Entity to fulfill a very specific destiny with his kanabō and katana to pave the way. With him comes the latest survivor to be added to the mobile title, Yui Kimura. She is a unique character as she was raised in the purest Japanese tradition, yet ran against her father's wishes. She ended up becoming one of Japan's most elite street racers.

The update will be dropped into the game next week along with these new "Summer Camp" designs you see above and a few new additions to the game that are already on the PC/Console versions. Best of luck to all of you looking to survive against the Oni.

Coming next week and in addition to these thrilling new characters mobile players will also have access to the new and improved Crotus Prenn Asylum – a Realm in Dead By Daylight comprised of two maps: Disturbed Ward and Father Campbell's Chapel. Both lighting and textures have been reworked on mobile to improve gameplay and the player's overall experience. Finally, mobile players will also have access to the new Summer Camp collection which features brand new outfits for Dwight Fairfield, Meg Thomas, The Nurse and The Trapper.