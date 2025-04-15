Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dead By Daylight: Steady Pulse

Dead By Daylight Reveals EMT Survivor For Next Update

Behaviour Interactive revealed Dead By Daylight's next update, as Steady Pulse will bring an EMT worker in as the new survivor

Article Summary Dead By Daylight introduces new EMT survivor, Orela Rose, with unique healing abilities.

Orela's backstory includes a tragic loss and a career shift to saving lives.

New update revamps Archives to The Rift, enhancing gameplay and rewards.

Streamlined Quests make earning rewards and tracking progress easier for players.

Behaviour Interactive have revealed its latest addition to Dead By Daylight this morning, as the next character addition will be an EMT as a survivor. The character's name, which was leaked yesterday, is Orela Rose, who had dedicated herself to being a first responder, bringing hope to those in their scariest moments. Now she finds herself lost within The Entity's Trials, using her skills to help those trapped with her. She's been added to the game PTB servers for people to try her out, as she'll eventually be released on May 6. For now, we have more details about her and the next update to the game below.

Dead By Daylight: Steady Pulse

A truly altruistic Survivor with a Perk set to match, Orela represents a calming presence amidst the chaos; mending wounds, helping teammates stay one step ahead of danger, and even standing between them and certain death. Driven by the memory of her best friend Emily who was fatally electrocuted while performing at an interactive Haunted House, Orela left her studies to pursue a new career as an EMT. With a singular ability to provide comfort and care to those in need, she quickly realized she had found her calling.

After saving the life of a billionaire who gratefully funded her and Emily's one-time dream project, she launched the thematic dining experience, Screams in the Dark. Despite her success, Orela never forgot her friend, honoring her memory by answering every cry for help that she could… until one day she followed those same cries into The Fog. More than a healer, Orela is the ideal support Survivor. Should her teammates need her, she's ready to save lives – or die trying. She boasts a Perk set that allows her to heal with great speed the higher the stakes, take protection hits to ensure the safety of others, and risk life and limb to provide her team with critical information.

Archives Evolved

Dead by Daylight's Archives have been around since 2019, offering players countless opportunities to challenge themselves while unlocking rewards, Outfits, and lore in the process. Accompanying the release of Steady Pulse, The Archives will undergo an overhaul, creating a better, more streamlined experience for those seeking more. Moving forward, The Archives will be referred to as The Rift, and the Challenges within will be called Quests. Unlike Challenges, players will no longer have to select Quests before jumping into a Trial, with all Quest types (Daily, Weekly, Milestone, and Event) being active at the same time, making it faster and easier to earn rewards and power through The Rift. Players will even have the chance to "pin" specific Quests allowing them to be tracked mid-Trial with a simple click of the pause button.

