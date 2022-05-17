Dead By Daylight Reveals Multiple New Additions For Sixth Anniversary

Behaviour Interactive had a lot to talk about today during their special Sixth Anniversary livestream for Dead By Daylight. The team had a massive presentation in which they basically laid out all of the plans for the next chapter, new additions, quality of live improvements, and more. Chapter 24 is ready to go as it will be called Roots Of Dread. You're getting a survivor in Haddie Kaur and a new killer called The Dredge, which is the definition of nightmare fuel. You'll also be getting a new map added to the mix as it creeps you out close to home. That content will drop into the game on June 7th, 2022.

You're also getting an entirely new game as they have made a DATING SIM! Yes, that is correct, no lie. Hooked On You will be giving you the chance to hit on and date your favorite killers in a twisted kind of fashion. There are also new crossovers with Resident Evil and Attack On Titan, both of which will be coming out later this year. The mobile game will also be getting a robust upgrade as they will be bringing it back to life with a force of nature. We have more details about the major news below, along with trailers, and you can check out the livestream video here.

What is fear? What is it made of and what fuels it? That's what fans will try to answer as they meet the latest Killer to step into the Fog: The Dredge. A formless mass of twisted limbs writhing in the shadows, The Dredge is nothing less than a manifestation of darkness itself. With a "monster under the bed" approach, it comes with a very special Power: the ability to teleport between Lockers to catch unsuspecting Survivors when they feel safe out of harm's reach. Those who prefer to play as Survivor will have their share of excitement as they get to personify the brave and bold Haddie Kaur. Born in India, Haddie moved to Quebec with her family as a child. After losing her biological parents in a tragic car accident, she was raised by a Quebec family who were close friends of her parents. Haddie's foray into the paranormal came early on, fuelling her with courage, determination, and a dash of morbid curiosity. Having fought monsters in the past makes her one of the few Survivors prepared to face off with Killers in the Entity's Realm. Fans may recognize her from her appearances in the Archives and can now take the reins of her destiny as a Survivor. The Garden of Joy is the new disturbing Map players will get to experience – a scenic paradise set in a quaint American town hiding big secrets. The main building for this Map will be a classic family home, a ghostly symbol of domestic horror set against a cold and dreadful backdrop.

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim takes players on Murderer's Island. Their companions: four dead-sexy Killers who, underneath their murderous exteriors, just want a little romance. Fans flirt their way into the hearts of The Huntress, The Spirit, The Trapper, and The Wraith, uncovering dark twists along the way. Will they find true love, forge friendships or get hacked to death? Only they can decide. As mystery unfolds, it's their job to make sense of it all. What brought them here? Where did these Killers come from? Why do they show so much interest? And, most importantly, if only one had to be chosen for love… who would it be? Because in this new visual novel, choice is the name of the game. This summer, fans will get to know Dead by Daylight's Killers like never before, and truly discover what makes each of them tick – beyond their general love of murder and mayhem, of course!

Attack on Titan: The First Anime-Inspired Collection Dead by Daylight's rich portfolio of characters, and their various customizable outfits, are among the keystones of the game's global success. Anime and manga-inspired content have been widely requested by fans, so they will be thrilled to know that the game's first major crossover with an anime title is coming in the form of a Collection: Attack on Titan. One of the world's most popular manga series of all time, the Japanese award-winning creation has been adapted for magazines, novels, live-action series and video games. The Attack on Titan Collection, available soon, will feature 10 different outfits for both Killers and Survivors. The Collection was carefully crafted to suit the personalities and resemblance of the characters of both franchises. Among other fan favorites, players will be happy to discover Dwight as Eren, Zarina as Hange, as well the Oni as the Armored Titan. Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: PROJECT W (Coming Later this Year) In June of 2021, Behaviour Interactive teamed up with Capcom to bring the iconic Resident Evil characters Nemesis, Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy to Dead by Daylight, giving life to one of the game's most acclaimed Chapters. This year, fans will be thrilled to learn that the two horror powerhouses are joining forces once again. Resident Evil comes to The Fog with a new Chapter in 2022, featuring even more characters from the legendary horror franchise.