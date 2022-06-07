Dead By Daylight's Roots Of Dread Chapter Launches Today

Behaviour Interactive has launched their latest chapter into Dead By Daylight as players can experience Roots Of Dread on the main server. The new chapter brings about a brand new killer known as The Dredge, which acts as a sort of boogeyman for this game, who haunts the map Garden Of Joy which looks like a town that has been abandoned long ago. You're also getting a new survivor with Haddie Kaur, who has empathic powers that will greatly increase the chances of survivors getting out. We have more info on the content below as well as some of the developer's plans for the Summer.

The Dredge is a manifestation of a collective nightmare. With its shapeless mass of twisted limbs that lurks in the shadows, players have a hard time identifying what they are up against. The Dredge's Power is called Reign of Darkness and comes in two heart-stopping deployments: Gloaming and Nightfall. Gloaming is a new and exciting feature that allows The Dredge to teleport itself throughout the Map to surprise unsuspecting Survivors hiding in Lockers, a first for Dead by Daylight. Nightfall is a feature that sets up a countdown, seen by all players, at the beginning of every Trial, and allow The Dredge to summon Nightfall. Every time The Dredge injures or hooks a Survivor, or when it teleports, the Meter builds up. Once Nightfall descends upon the Map, Survivors' vision is greatly compromised, giving the Killer the upper hand.

Those familiar with The Archives in Dead By Daylight will remember Haddie Kaur and will be thrilled to see that she has stepped into The Fog to take her rightful place as this Chapter's Survivor. Haddie's fascination with monsters started at a young age, making her no stranger to fear. She possesses the unique ability to see "bleeds", pockets of evil that create holes between The Entity's Realm and our world. Her body is heavily marked from the fights she has fought and as such, she's one of the only Survivors truly equipped to face off Killers. To celebrate the release of this Chapter, a Very Rare outfit is being released for The Dredge, as part of the Malicious Mannequin Collection. The Twisted Plaything Outfit adorns the bodiless Killer with doll-like skulls for a particularly eerie look.