Dead Cells Launches Latest DLC With New Trailer Today

Motion Twin has released a new trailer for Dead Cells' latest DLC content as the DLC itself is available right now. The Queen & The Sea has officially been released, and with it comes one of the more comprehensive stories to be released for the game since its inception. Aside from bringing about a conclusion to some already interesting stories, you'll have a chance to deal with new challenges, two new biomes, new enemies to combat, and one amazing new boss. Enjoy the trailer down below as we have more info on this DLC for you here.

The run is parallel to the High Peak Castle and Throne Room levels, introducing players to a variety of new challenges. The first Biome, The Infested Shipwreck, winds you through a rotten shipwreck where you will be hunted by unforgiving eldritch horrors lurking (like they do) in the spooky and haunted old vessel. The second Biome, The Lighthouse, showcases a brand new challenge of vertical exploration not yet seen in Dead Cells. Players will find themselves in a soaring tower in which players will scramble upward as fast as they can to outrun rising flames while simultaneously fending off highly skilled warriors who want nothing more than to end your run.

And because we can't introduce new Biomes without also introducing a powerful new Boss waiting for you, please meet The Queen, an all-new and unexpectedly elegant character unlike any other boss seen before in the game. The Queen adapts by changing her tactics depending on the players' combat strategy. Parrying your attacks, sending your projectiles back at you, slicing your own grenades in two and killing your beloved pets are just some of the challenges players will face, and we haven't even gotten to the part where she slices the whole screen into pieces. Or the entirely new ending o.O

To combat the new enemies and challenges you'll encounter, The Queen & The Sea introduces a new evolving pet to add to your arsenal and nine deadly new weapons. Your new pet, the Leghugger, is an evolving, summonable creature who feeds by attacking your enemies until it slowly transforms into its stronger adult state which is … well, kind of awesome, we think. Mostly terrifying. But also awesome. Among the new weapons in the DLC are a new Hand Hook that throws enemies into walls, The Abyssal Trident, which is a hidden treasure in the depth of the shipwreck attainable by a secret side quest, and The Queen's Rapier: a powerful weapon that slices through reality. Plus, tons of new outfits and secrets to unlock. And yes, you can now throw a living shark at mobs in Dead Cells.