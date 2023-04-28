Dead Cells Released The Clean Cut Update This Week Two new weapons hit your arsenal in Dead Cells with The Clean Cut update, as your barbershop skills come in handy.

Motion Twin and Evil Empire released a new update this week for Dead Cells as players have access to a massive upgrade in The Clean Cut. When you update the game, the next time you delve into a dungeon, you'll have access to two brand-new weapons with the Sewing Scissors and the Giant Comb. They seem ridiculous but they are nothing but as the scissors will one-hit kill all enemies if just one of those enemies is able to be killed by an attack's standard damage. While the comb is a Brutality weapon that deals critical damage to enemies that are off the ground. Both giving you the ability to pull off some killer combos and more. We have more details on everything the update below as it is now live.

"Players will be able to redeem a brand-new hairstyle for the follically-challenged Beheaded from The Tailor's daughter. Thanks to a gargantuan stroke of luck, she's able to work with the flames on their head, replacing them with a "Bobby" version on all skins. Dazzle your foes with this new 'do before putting them down. Alongside these new additions are some brand-new gameplay features. Dead Cells fans who are dedicated enough to speedrun the game will now find a handy new tool – Speedrun Mode. Adding an in-game timer for tracking, players will be able to easily and precisely measure their runs.

Challenge-hungry players can also look forward to some tweaks for Boss Rush mode. A new DIY option lets players pick out exactly which bosses they'll face down, giving them a chance to practice fighting specific formidable foes one after another. The three horrifying bosses from Return to Castlevania are also making their way to Boss Rush, complete with versions enhanced by the mode's modifiers. Sure Dracula is scary by himself, but think of what he'll be capable of once boosted up with brand-new abilities. Attempt to vanquish him, if you dare. Enhanced bosses have also received some tweaks in this update, making your challenging fights against them all the more satisfying.

To make sure you have a fighting chance against these leveled up baddies, Dead Cells' Training Room has also received some enhancements. Players will be able to face down each of Return to Caslevania's bosses here as well and can pick through multiple new options to practice against specific enemies with exactly the weapon they want. Of course, no Dead Cells update would be complete without some reworks to the Beheaded's mutations. To name just a few, the Combo mutation will include a true-on combo meter. Players who pick up this mutation will get a damage increase that scales exponentially with every melee hit inside of a 2.5 second window that refreshes after every successful attack. The Disengagement mutation no longer has a cooldown and instead will only save your skin once per biome – good luck and don't get hit.