Dead Pets Receives a New Name With a Launch Date

Dead Pets: A Punk Rock Slice of Life Sim has been given a launch date as we'll see the game arrive on PC via Steam in February

Article Summary Dead Pets: A Punk Rock Slice of Life Sim is set to launch on PC via Steam this February.

The game features Gordy, a demon fronting a struggling punk band in a feminist, narrative-rich world.

Enjoy minigames, band management, and a killer punk rock soundtrack packed with original music.

Explore New Void City, juggle friends and foes, and shape Gordy’s fate with branching choices.

Indie game developer Triple Topping has confirmed that Akupara Games has rebranded their feminist life-simulator game to Dead Pets: A Punk Rock Slice of Life Sim, as the game now has a launch date. The team revealed this past week that the game will launch on PC via Steam on February 6. With the news and the new name came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Dead Pets: A Punk Rock Slice of Life Sim

Gordy and her punk band, Dead Pets haven't hit it big but they will any day now! Go to band practice, crush a diner shift, chat with friends and manage Gordy's mess of a life. Unleash your inner demon in a feminist, slice-of-life, management-lite, minigame-heavy narrative rhythm game! Dead Pets Unleashed puts the player right into the shoes of our main protagonist, Gordy, a 30-something demon. Throughout her journey, Gordy will have to navigate her world by balancing her underground punk rock band, Dead Pets, with the ever present fear of barely making ends meet in her shitty shared apartment. Mixing mini-games, slice-of-life dialogue, and an infectious punk rock soundtrack, players will have to decide where their priorities lie as they traverse the ever changing world of Gordy and the Dead Pets.

Killer Soundtrack:- A punk rock EP recorded just for Dead Pets and a ton of indie game crossover tracks.

A punk rock EP recorded just for Dead Pets and a ton of indie game crossover tracks. Minigames for Days: Including working a shift at a diner (diner dash), rhythm games, and making hot dogs.

Including working a shift at a diner (diner dash), rhythm games, and making hot dogs. A Demon City Filled with Life: New Void City is filled with lively friends and foes, all with their own inner lives.

New Void City is filled with lively friends and foes, all with their own inner lives. Success is in Your Hands: Gordy's future and the band's fame rest in your hands. Choose your ending!

Gordy's future and the band's fame rest in your hands. Choose your ending! Cartoonish Inspirations: For fans of Bojack Horseman and Tuca and Bertie. Inspired by their colorful, surreal worlds, complicated, dynamic friendships, and zany, offbeat humor.

