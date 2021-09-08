Death Stranding: Director's Cut Trailer Makes The Game Look Weirder

Hideo Kojima is on the verge of releasing Death Stranding: Director's Cut, but before that, we got a new trailer showing it off. If you've never had a chance to play the game and are looking for a concise explanation as to what it's about, you won't find it here, as this latest trailer shows off a lot of the prominent moments from the game but it doesn't reveal what's happening. It is glorious and spectacular when it comes to visuals, and the backing soundtrack to this trailer is fantastic as you get a great song by Woodkid. You can enjoy the trailer down below and see everything we're talking about as we see a bit of what will coming in this specific cut. The game will be released on September 24th, 2021 for the PS5.

From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying open world action adventure for PS4, starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner. In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the globe, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With otherworldly creatures plaguing the landscape, and mass extinction imminent, it's up to Sam Porter Bridges to travel across the ravaged wasteland and save humanity from impending annihilation. Remastered for PlayStation 5, experience more character action, extended storylines through new missions and a unique Social Strand System to stay connected with other players around the globe. This edition includes The full original game

Digital mini art book and mini soundtrack PS5 app.

Death Stranding avatar set.

New in-game suit colors x2 (gold and silver).

New in-game power glove colors x2 (gold and silver).

Additional in-game BB Pod customization options x2 (gold and silver).

Additional in-game backpack patches.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT – FINAL Trailer – [ESRB] 4K (https://youtu.be/EV53lnCzP1w)