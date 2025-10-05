Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deathground, Jaw Drop Games

Deathground Will Launch Into Steam Early Access This Week

Get ready to have you and your friends outrun dinosaurs in an attemt to survive in Deathground, comign to Early Access this week

Article Summary Deathground launches to Steam Early Access, blending survival horror with dinosaur predator thrills.

Team up solo or in four-player co-op to escape deadly Jurassic-inspired research facilities.

Six unique characters, customizable loadouts, and expanded maps enhance replay value.

Stealth, deeper AI, new survival tools, and dynamic missions ramp up the tension each playthrough.

Indie game developer and publisher Jaw Drop Games has confirmed that Deathground will be released on Steam in Early Access in the coming days. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is basically what it would feel like if you were trying to survive a night at Jurassic Park with your friends, as up to four players will work together to survive in a research facility that's become overrun with dinosaurs. Will you discover what they've been working on here, how it got out of hand, and how you can get out alive? You'll have your shot when the game is released on October 7, 2025.

Deathground

In Deathground, players step into abandoned research facilities overrun by ruthless predators. Whether playing solo or in teams of up to four, survival demands stealth, strategy and quick thinking. While faithful to its original vision, Deathground has evolved significantly thanks to community feedback and the studio's commitment to deeper, replayable survival gameplay.

Expanded Co-op : Originally designed for 1–3 players, Deathground now supports up to four-player co-op, bringing more tactical variety and social play.

: Originally designed for 1–3 players, now supports up to four-player co-op, bringing more tactical variety and social play. Six Playable Characters : The roster of playable characters has doubled, growing from three to six. These include the Scout, Engineer, Survivalist and newly added Medic, alongside reimagined versions of two of the original Kickstarter characters: the Observer and Hunter.

Custom Loadouts : Gear is no longer locked to specific characters. Tools like the Motion Detector, Hacking Device, Tranquilizer Rifle and Med-Kit can be equipped by any class, with more planned for future updates.

Richer Missions and Environments : Beyond the originally promised three maps, Deathground now includes a tutorial, an interactive training range and environments enriched with narrative objects and lore-driven collectibles tied to achievements. Mission objectives are now also more complex, involving multi-stage interactions.

Deeper Stealth & Survival Mechanics : Stealth has been enhanced with new hiding spots like lockers, barrels, vents, and natural cover such as tall grass. Movement refinements including slide, crouch toggle, peeking and lookback offer tactical control, while sound traps like broken glass raise tension and demand careful navigation.

Smarter AI with Dynamic Behavior : Enemy AI has been overhauled with new behaviors and matching animations. For example, raptors can now drag players out of hiding and Compsognathus can stalk players through winding vent systems, creating constant tension.

Defense mechanisms: Players can now fight back, though in limited supply, by throwing objects like bottles to distract or stun dinosaurs, or by using tranquilizers to briefly neutralize them.

