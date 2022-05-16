Deathrun TV Will Officially Launch At The Start Of June

Merge Games and developer Laser Dog finally gave a release date to DeathRun TV today, and it's a lot closer than we anticipated. The game will finally drop onto PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia on June 1st, 2022, with a PlayStation 5 release being planned later this year. The game will throw you into an action-packed reality show in which your survival is all for ratings. You'll face off against multiple enemies in an attempt to make it through what is essentially a death maze. What's more, you can do Twitch integration and make it so the audience can make it worse, if you so desire. Best of luck to you in the show in a couple of weeks.

Coming to you from the largest studio ever constructed…The show where contestants risk it all to gather likes from audiences watching all over the world; 24 hours a day. The entertainment never ends! With breakneck speed, bullet-dodging action and lots of guns, you'll have to survive swarms of rabid mutants to progress and level up your contestant. Twin-stick bullet hell action will test your reflexes through each arena. Meet Eyeball, Zangbeef the Bear Wrestler, Elite Gaurd and many more. A variety of unique and crazy bosses await you, leading to intense and challenging battles!

DeathRun TV brings streamers and their audience together with crazy and addictive Twitch integrations allowing viewers to type various crazy commands in chat in order to trigger in-game events. Will they help you by making you extra huge? Or will they lead you to your doom by unleashing a horde of monsters on you? Getting those precious likes and leveling up your likability will be rewarded with an ever-changing roster of mutations to choose from including exploding bodies and big heads.

State of the art studio and proprietary technology will reanimate your body ensuring that you can try again and again, and again and again…Each run offers new challenges and new opportunities to gain fame, you'll also unlock crazy new cool weapons each time you die! Have you always dreamed of barbecuing monsters? If so, you've come to the right game show. At the end of each room, deadly traps and explosives will start to fall, so hurry out before the studio self-destructs and you with it!