Deceit 2 Relaunches With New Free-To-Play System

After a few months of work, World Makers have relaunched Deceit 2 this week, making the game free-to-play with several improvements.

Indie game developer and publisher World Makers has officially relaunched the game Deceit 2, as it has now become a Free-To-Play title. The shorthand for the changes is that the sequel to the original 2017 game really wasn't doing so hot and got a lot of criticism online and in the reviews. To the point where people were actively playing it on Twitch to show how bad it was. The new hotness is designed to address a lot of those problems and offer a different kind of group horror experience. You can play the new version right now as we look forward to seeing if any of those problems have been fixed, or if a new set of problems have risen.

Deceit 2 Relaunch

Deceit 2 is a gripping 4-9 player social deduction horror game where two among you have been Infected. Your mission is simple: escape the Ritual. But the challenge lies in the alliances you form and the trust you build—or break. Not all of your teammates are what they seem. Can you outwit your friends and unmask the Others before it's too late? With an ever-changing set of tools and scenarios, your strategy needs to be as fluid as the lies you tell…

The new free-to-play era of Deceit 2 also introduces Seasons, events that will bring many new unlockables to reward playtime. The Pre-Season is now live in the game, and Season One, titled "Humble Beginnings", kicks off on April 3rd and adds skins, loading screens, and more. The first batch of rewards lands on the event kick-off, with the rest coming shortly thereafter. You should also keep an eye out for an Easter-themed event – coming soon! New seasons are scheduled every two months and will always feature new reasons to come back to the terror!

Gripping matchmade social deduction game: test your strategic thinking and powers of deception.

Dynamic social sandbox: an ever-changing set of tools and scenarios ensure that every Ritual is always different.

Rewards that keep coming: progression keeps the hunt for cosmetics fun, and new Seasons bring themed rewards, both free and with the Season Pass.

Consistent content updates: nine playable humans, two maps, two terrors, and six different roles, with more additions to come.

Everyone is welcome: the Ritual is open for anyone who dares, as the game is now free to play.

