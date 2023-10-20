Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deceive Inc., Sweet Bandits Studios

Deceive Inc. Releases Season 3 Content With A New Agent

Tripwire Interactive has officially launched Season 3 of Deceive Inc., giving you new gameplay options, a new agent, and more.

Tripwire Interactive and Sweet Bandits Studios have released a new update for Deceive Inc. this week, as players can sneak their way into Season 3. Among the new additions, you'll find a brand new map, new private lobbies, and a new agent named Ocoto that will give you a few new advantages. Plus, a new Battle Pass for those of you looking to unlock everything you need. We have the rundown and the trailer below as the content is live!

Catalog Season 3: The player-friendly alternative to traditional Battle Pass systems sees a third catalog of offerings with the Of Queens & Kings update. Players can unlock the new spy Octo and dress to impress with the new High-Fashion, Chess-inspired mash-up catalog. Unlock these features with Catalog coins earned by playing Deceive Inc., or with Bonds (in-game premium currency).

New Agent, Octo: Introducing the newest spy to the Deceive Inc. agent roster: Meet the boisterous super-hacker, Octo! Octo brings a unique blend of high-risk, high-reward gameplay, a result of his gambling issues and proclivities. In his spy work this includes creatively weaponizing intel for the alternate fire on his weapons, encouraging players to seek out and spend large quantities with his weapons to gain significant bonuses from his passive abilities. For Octo, every day is a lucky day!

New Private Lobbies: The highly anticipated and heavily requested arrival of private lobbies is here. Players now have the ability to invite fellow agents and facilitate their own private matches in Deceive Inc.!

New Map, Operation Sound Eclipse: Stop a powerful EMP super-weapon on a high-stakes mission in a futuristic space opera. The map that is truly out of this world!

New Store Items Available: New legendary skins, poses, and inks for gadgets and weapons are now available! All that with a week-long sale on selected items!

New legendary skins, poses, and inks for gadgets and weapons are now available! All that with a week-long sale on selected items! Quality of Life Improvements: Additional bug fixes, balance changes, and improvements have been made based on community feedback.

