Deconstructeam's Essays On Empathy To Come Out May 18th

Deconstructeam announced this morning that their next game Essays On Empathy will be released on May 18th. This is one of those unique titles that comes around and you just kinda have to check it out because it doesn't quite fit the norm. The game will be published by Devolver Digital as it features ten different narrative adventures in which you will live out the exploits of the people involved with them. Some are created in fantasy and explore magic, others are about everyday life of people just trying to get by. But regardless, each one of them has a unique take on storytelling through this pixel art production. If you're enjoying the music to the trailer (which you can watch below), you should know it features more than two hours of original music by Paula Ruiz, aka fingerspit, which adds a whole new tone to the game. We have more info here as the game will drop in about three weeks on Steam.

Essays On Empathy is a curated compilation of Deconstructeam's best efforts in seeking new narrative experiences in games. Inhabit the lives of a diverse cast of characters from all walks of life in bite-sized, innovative, interactive stories; from a hitman working at a flower shop, to a schoolgirl who is convinced her skeleton isn't hers. Explore 10 unique, offbeat tales including "De Tres al Cuarto," a brand new short experience exclusive to the compilation about a couple of two-bit comedians trying to make it big. Ten Short Games About Life: Step into the shoes of a richly imagined cast of characters over 5 hours of vivid and varied gameplay. Premium Collector's Bonus Content: Soak up Deconstructeam's acclaimed artistry through sketches, design insights and a new mini documentary created specially for this collection.