Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Releases New Masteries Update

Ghost Ship Publishing has released a brand new update for Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor this week as you'll achieve new levels in Masteries.

Article Summary

Weapon Masteries feature intense single-weapon challenges and boss fights.

Class Mod Masteries and Biome Masteries introduce new action-packed modes.

Anomaly Dives offer extreme challenges with unique and tough modifiers.

Indie developer Funday Games and publisher Ghost Ship Publishing have released a new update for Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, as you can download the Masteries Update. This is the third major update for the game since launch, and with it comes a few new additions and changed mechanics to the game. The game has new missions, new achievements, and, of course, new Masteries to match the update. As well as new artifacts and upgrades in a few areas. We have the rundown below as the update is now live.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor – Masteries Update

Take the challenge to the next level with Masteries, each adding all-new milestones to achieve. Split across three different sub-missions – Weapon Masteries, Class Mod Masteries, and Biome Masteries – each will offer permanent power increases to weapons, class mods, and biomes – progressed even further with hazard level completion – for those who are up to the task and able to prove they have what it takes. These masteries will allow dwarves to showcase their talents and attempt to impress Mission Control with their skills. Weapon Masteries unlock after reaching level 12 with the equipped weapon and are designed to teach dwarves the strengths and weaknesses of their arsenal. From there, dwarves can tackle masteries, where they will only have access to that single chosen weapon across three stages before ending in the usual nail-biting boss fight.

There are also Class Mod Masteries, one for each class mod, which pits those brave enough on a smaller map without the ability to heal. There's no need to worry about acquiring minerals in this action-packed mode, as it's all about killing as many bugs as possible to impress Mission Control. Finally, Biome Masteries work similarly to the main mission, but with a whopping five extra stages added, making this the longest and most intense dive yet… for now.

For those with a death wish who seek an even greater challenge, Anomaly Dives are a brand-new game mode away from the main mission that offers difficulty options that are sure to put even the most toughened dwarves through their paces. Each will force players to rethink the way they play, with tough modifiers that will have even the most battle-hardened dwarf quivering in their boots. Set across four different modes, each delivers a unique challenge that places dwarves on their hardest mission yet. From the Bloody Learner mode, which sees dwarves losing their health when they level up, to No Movement, where player movement is restricted to only being able to turn until the drop pod arrives; Anomaly Dives are reserved for those who wish to prove they can overcome the impossible.

