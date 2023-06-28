Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Delivery Inc, DigiFox, Games Operators

Delivery Inc Will Be Released For Steam On July 27

Will you be able to get food to where it needs to go on time? Try your hand at Delivery Inc when it comes out next month.

Indie game developer DigiFox and publisher Games Operators confirmed that Delivery Inc will be coming to Steam on July 27th. The game is essentially a delivery sim in which you will be running a fleet of drivers, as if you were running a company like DoorDash or GrubHub, to get deliveries to where they need to go in a timely manner. You'll deal with difficult orders, orders across town, picky eaters, bad tippers, and everything else you would come to expect from a game where delivering food through an app is your primary gig. We got more info and the latest trailer for you below.

"Whoever has never cursed a delivery person, cast the first stone! Cold pizza, a game arriving three days after its release, being dropped off at the wrong hotel – we have all gone through this and soon you will have a chance to show everyone how it's done. In Delivery Inc, you will lead your own crew that is ready to face all transportation challenges. You will be the mastermind deciding what, how, where, and when. Each successfully completed task will not only earn you five stars, but also the money needed to further develop your transportation empire."

Turn right and at the roundabout take the third exit – choose any city in the world and build your empire there. Good knowledge of roads and streets gives an advantage in planning, so maybe it is smart to start in your hometown.

Your car has arrived – your team should be built of the most reliable drivers. Hire driving aces and dismiss those who struggle on the road. A well-coordinated and responsible team is essential, especially when the situation starts getting out of control.

Always get 5 stars – make sure that every task is completed as well as possible. Good ratings and reviews are not just a matter of prestige but also a guarantee of growth! Bigger assignments = more money, so it is worth the effort.

First-class ride – smash the competition in every aspect. Upgrade your fleet to impress the clients and let your drivers show off in fast, comfortable, and stylish vehicles.

Delivery hell – ready for some insane action? A flat tire, a passenger wanting to eat the delivery, a bomb in the trunk, or a police chase – your career will be full of unpredictable situations. No matter what happens, do not let anything stop you from completing the job. This is where the true experts of this unappreciated profession are recognized.

