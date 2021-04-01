Demeo Will Officially Launch Onto VR Platforms On May 6th

Resolution Games revealed this morning that Demeo has an official release date as it will arrive on VR platforms on May 6th. The VR strategy game which basically takes the world of Tabletop RPGs and allows you to create whatever you'd like in a virtual game space got a lot of buzz when it was announced earlier this year. Now we have a date for when players will be able to do battle over Oculus Quest and Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index, and Windows Mixed Reality. But we still don't know if there will be any kind of crossplay for those systems in case you have a party with different units. You can read more below from the announcement and check out the trailers for the game.

A dark force has taken over the underworld in the upcoming RPG dungeon crawler, Demeo, and it's a world you're not likely to survive alone. Terrors and treasure await as you and your friends brave the corrupted catacombs of Demeo together. Choose your champions wisely in this cooperative game, for once you have ventured below you must conquer the nether floors or perish in the attempt. The ultimate outcome depends on your choices, and whether the dice are rolled in your favor… Will you have the mettle to survive all the way to the end in this monster-infested turn-based game that will take game night virtual in 2021? "We knew that RPG fans were going to love Demeo, but we had no idea just how excited they would be until we released its gameplay reveal trailer last month," said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games. "It has been so fun hearing from players all over the world about how excited they are to get their hands on the game and experience their beloved tabletop game nights again with their friends after a long year apart. Demeo is going to be unlike anything available in VR today, and we can't wait for players to take on the dungeons of Demeo on May 6."