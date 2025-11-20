Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Resolution Games, Video Games, VR, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Demeo, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Drops Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked, as the crossover game has been released today

Article Summary Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked releases today with a brand-new launch trailer for fans to enjoy

Battle dark forces and unravel secrets in Neverwinter Wood in a thrilling VR strategy RPG adventure

Choose iconic D&D classes as you master turn-based combat and shape your own story in the Forgotten Realms

Play solo or team up in co-op multiplayer for up to four players on SteamVR, PSVR2, and Meta Quest

Developer and publisher Resolution Games, as well as with Wizards of the Coast, have dropped a launch trailer for Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked, as the game has come out today. This is basically a fun sizzle reel showing off more actions and some pieces of the story from the game, as the two worlds collide to bring you a new thrilling adventure. Enjoy the trailer as the game is out now for SteamVR, PSVR2, and Meta Quest.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

The North teeters on the brink of war, and it's up to you to unravel hidden secrets, face powerful enemies, forge fragile alliances, and expose the masterminds behind the plot before chaos consumes all. Dive into fast-paced, turn-based combat that brings the Dungeons & Dragons experience into a new dimension. You'll need all your cunning, courage, and strategy to survive. Will you lead your allies to victory, or watch as the world burns?

Battle dark forces deep within the wilds of Neverwinter Wood and face powerful enemies. Built with the Demeo Action Roleplaying System and launching with multiple adventures (with more on the way), forge legendary bonds with friends as you confront the shadowy figures that threaten the Forgotten Realms. Team up in a co-operative multiplayer system that supports up to four players or take on the challenge alone by building the adventuring party that suits your style – no Dungeon Master required. Whether you're leading your allies on an adventure or embarking on a solo quest, you shape your story.

Engage in dynamic, turn-based combat where every move matters. Your strategy evolves based on the traits of iconic D&D classes, the abilities of your allies, and the strength of your hand. Whether you're a cunning rogue, a mighty paladin, or a powerful sorcerer, mastery of the battlefield is essential as you battle monsters, overcome traps, and discover legendary treasures!

