Demeter, The Asklepios Chronicles Has Been Released On Meta Quest

Novelab has a brand-new game out on Meta Quest today as players can get their hands on Demeter, The Asklepios Chronicles.

VR developer and publisher Novelab has officially released Demeter, The Asklepios Chronicles, onto the Meta Quest store today. The game has been in the works for a minute as you'll be given more of an Augmented Reality experience with the character and her world coming to life in your home rather than just exploring one in your headset. You can check out more above and below as the game is out today.

Demeter, The Asklepios Chronicles

Unveil the ancient world of Demeter in this mixed reality narrative platformer. Atalanta has fallen into our world. Help her to understand how and why she ends up in your home. Your furniture and walls will become challenging puzzles that require all your dexterity. A new adventure awaits you. The future of Demeter is in your hands. When two realities collide, the final frontier is your living room. the connection between you and Atalanta has never been stronger. Explore a new universe as it appears in your own space. Using procedurally generated graphics, the game will never be the same twice. It builds an entirely new world for rooms of any size, from small to gigantic. Take on challenging puzzles, climb, jump, and battle your way through a breathtaking narrative. Demeter is an emotional storyline to unravel. Guide Atalanta through your world and on flying vehicles as she wields mystical powers. Your choices will impact the Demeter universe and the fate of Atalanta.

In this revolutionary platformer, you will solve puzzles, fight enemies, and explore a new world in your living room. The game uses mixed reality to create levels and challenges that adapt to your environment. Atalanta ship has drifted into our world. You will have to help her to understand why she ended up in your game space. Her world is in danger, and she will need you to save it! Her future is in your hands… quite literally. With compelling visuals and gorgeous VFX, Demeter will surround you with beauty and transform your reality. Designed for mixed reality, the game is the biggest production to date using this technology. The poignant story, transporting acting performances, and exhilarating music combine to create a new gaming experience.

