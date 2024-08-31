Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo IV To Hold Public Test For Vessel Of Hatred Next Week

Diablo IV will let you try Vessel of Hatred on the Public Test Realm next week, as they work out the kinks before it comes out in October

Article Summary Blizzard opens Diablo IV Public Test Realm for Vessel of Hatred from September 4-11.

Explore new Mercenaries with unique skills, stories, and customizable roles.

Co-op in the Dark Citadel with up to 4 players, featuring complex boss fights.

New Kurast Undercity dungeon offers multi-stage challenges for better loot.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed their plans to test out the latest addition to Diablo IV, as they'll open up the Public Test Realm next week. Players will have a chance to try out Vessel of Hatres ahead of its launch, as they will give you a sample of the content from September 4-11. You can read more about what's to come from the PTR and how to install it with notes from the devs on their latest blog, as the content will go live in the game on October 8, 2024.

Diablo IV – Vessel of Hatred

MERCENARIES— Your companions in battle who grow in strength and can be customized to support your own playstyle. Each mercenary is unique in the role they serve and comes with their own backstory, personality, and skills. They also have their own skill trees with a variety of choices that make them more supportive, combat-focused, or a mix. Mercenaries can be enlisted as Reinforcements, periodically coming to your aid to perform attacks. Raheir – Born to the lawless and rough streets of Gea Kul and trained by the Iron Wolves Varyana – Former cannibal who left her tribe when they started dealing with darker forces; butcher by trade turned mercenary Aldkin – Half-child, half-demon creature born part demonic due to the influence of the First Khazra from the Citadel performing dark rituals on his mother. Subo – A disgraced Archer from the mountains, shunned by the same people who had looked to him for salvation, and now a bounty hunter for hire. Mercenaries will gain Rapport as they accompany you in the world. The more rapport you earn, unlocking valuable rewards and bartering currency. As you build rapport, you can Barter with your mercs and enter trade agreements for a chance at powerful loot and other items.

Your companions in battle who grow in strength and can be customized to support your own playstyle. THE DARK CITADEL— A new co-op PvE end-game experience combining multiplayer mechanics with action-packed dungeon combat and boss fights. Enter the Dark Citadel with any group size from 2 to 4 players and fight complex bosses requiring coordination as well as split forces as you traverse down separate paths. Communicate non-verbally to your team with the new Marker System. Earn weekly caches by completing the Dark Citadel each week for powerful loot as well as unique Dark Citadel cosmetic rewards you can earn.

A new co-op PvE end-game experience combining multiplayer mechanics with action-packed dungeon combat and boss fights. KURAST UNDERCITY— An intense new multi-stage, time-attack dungeon built for both leveling and late-game item farming. Players can influence the type of loot they earn by applying special keys called Spirit Tributes and increasing the quality of their bounty by completing in-dungeon challenges and then defeating one of Undercity's all-new bosses.

An intense new multi-stage, time-attack dungeon built for both leveling and late-game item farming. PROGRESSION UPDATES— Character progression is getting a major update when Diablo IV – Vessel of Hatred launches. Building on the fundamental changes made to loot in Season 4, these progression updates will be permanent changes to the base game.

Character progression is getting a major update when Diablo IV – Vessel of Hatred launches.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!