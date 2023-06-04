Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Demon Loop, indie games, Magnolia Games

Demon Loop Announced For Early Access Release

Demon Loop is a new deck-building adventure title featuring a story from renowned board game author Alexander Pfister.

Indie game developer and publisher Magnolia Games revealed their latest title, Demon Loop, as it will be released into Early Access at the start. The story for this game comes from the mind of board game author Alexander Pfister, as he has helped create a game that has a little something for every gamer to enjoy in this deck-building adventure, which draws inspiration from games such as Slay the Spire and Gloomhaven. The EA release will happen sometime this year, but a firm date has yet to be applied to it. For now, enjoy the announcement trailer below.

"Demon Loop is a unique blend of board and video game where you'll take on the repeating Loop in this digital board game from the pen of renowned board game author Alexander Pfister! Protect humans from the monsters they had only recently called friends. Wield an increasing deck of cards to master strategy across each unique loop. Build and repair structures, rally villagers to your side, and improve your own skills to overcome the demons running wild across the land. Unlock new items, skills and cards on your quest to beat the loop!"

Improve and personalize your Loop by building and repairing structures like taverns, barracks, and mines. Hire villagers to fight by your side, some might be inspired to join you permanently!

Every location has its own unique starting deck of cards. Choose Wisely which cards to add from your own personal collection and what ones to buy along the way.

Move through a vast fantasy world and discover new, mysterious locations. Speak to villagers and unravel the mystery behind the Demon Loop.

Strike down demons and beat the Loop to recover loot and earn crystals to improve your talents. Take part in weekly and monthly challenges and make it to the high-score list!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!