Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Ysbryd Games | Tagged: Demonschool, Necrosoft Games

Demonschool Announces Early September Release Date

Demonschool has been given an official release date, as the new-style tactics RPG will be released on PC and consoles next month

Article Summary Demonschool launches in early September on PC and all major consoles with a playable demo on Steam now.

Modern tactics RPG where every movement is an action in battles against weirdos from two worlds.

Form a party from 15 unique characters, forge relationships, and unlock powerful combat combos.

Mix training, side quests, and class schedules to enhance skills and survive a haunted university semester.

Indie game developer Necrosoft Games and publisher Ysbryd Games have confirmed the release date for their latest game, Demonschool. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a modernized tactical RPG title in which every movement equates to an action, as you must defeat "weirdos" between both the real world and the demon world. You can play a demo of the game right now on Steam, as the title will be released on PC and all three major consoles on September 3, 2025.

Demonschool

Join college freshman Faye, descended from a demon-hunting family lineage, as she discovers creatures she'd only seen in ancient tomes, now haunting an enigmatic island university. Survive a semester like no other by making friends, forging relationships, and battling gruesome monsters inspired by '60s and '70s Italian horror cinema and Japanese horror manga on a chess-like board where movement equals action. Bring together an unstoppable battle party from hundreds of combinations among 15 playable characters, selecting between Faye's unbridled kicks, Namako's debuffs, Destin's short-shorts-fueled knockbacks, and more to create the perfect group for each combat situation.

Boost their distinct skills and abilities by scheduling them for training and accepting their side quests outside of class hours. Cultivate bonds between every pair to compose powerful combos in battle. In a realm where 2D and 3D collide, encounter and fight the demon world's worst beasts and bosses, from gory crawling hellspawn to giant skeletons and stacks of televisions. Strategically choose each party member's path in the Planning phase with unlimited rewinds to perfect each turn, then watch every punch, heal, and combo play out simultaneously in the Action phase.

Tactics : Rewind any action during the planning phase and create combos to dispatch your foes.

: Rewind any action during the planning phase and create combos to dispatch your foes. Story : A light horror narrative told through huge avatars with side quests aplenty.

: A light horror narrative told through huge avatars with side quests aplenty. Schedule : Plan your school schedule to level your characters and build their skills.

: Plan your school schedule to level your characters and build their skills. Friendship: 15 characters with whom to build relationships.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!