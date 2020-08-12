Deoxys Raid Hour: Last Chance To Catch Shiny Deoxys In Pokémon GO

Deoxys is currently the Tier Five raid boss in Pokémon GO for the Ultra Unlock: Enigma Week event. Because this Mythical Pokémon is leaving on Friday as the game switches bosses for Unova Week, that means that tonight at 6PM local time is the one and only Deoxys Raid Hour. If you haven't yet caught your Shiny Deoxys, now is the time to grind out this Raid Hour before the DNA Pokémon leaves raids.

Defeating Deoxys

Make sure you don't miss our complete Deoxys Raid Guide. Deoxys is one of the easiest Tier Five Pokémon for Level 40 players to duo using Best Friend bonus. For all other trainers, three players with any mixture of the top counters will be able to bring down this Pokémon.

When will Deoxys return?

Deoxys has four forms: Defense, Normal, Attack, Speed. Niantic previously used this DNA Pokémon as an EX Raid boss for these invite-only raids, and gave each version an extended stint that allowed them to stretch out its EX tenure for almost a year. After this, all four formes were releases in standard raids during 2019's Ultra Unlock for one week. Now, for the Deoxys Shiny release, Niantic just unveiled the Normal forme, which suggests they plan on rolling out each of these different Shiny Deoxys formes individually. Players should expect the Normal forme, the current boss, to be gone for a long while after this current stint.

Finding other players

Before Remote Raid Invites, many Pokémon GO players would watch gyms, waiting to see if trainers entered them. However, Niantic has recently made changes that make Raid Hour easier, including the long-anticipated change where Raid Passes are not consumed until the battle begins. Taking this into consideration, those trainers without a group to raid with can open up raid lobbies showing others that they are interested, and then, if no one else enters, they can leave without being charged a Pass. Rural players with no gyms around can also rejoice, as Reddit, Discord, and Facebook is filled with Pokémon GO players looking to invite people to Remote Raids. Not only can trainers battle Deoxys during their own hour, but they can now continue to play Raid Hour as long as it's going on somewhere in the world.

Bleeding Cool wishes those looking for a Shiny Deoxys good luck, and stay tuned for our upcoming Raid Guide for the next Tier Five boss: Genesect.