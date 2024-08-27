Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Despolete, Panic Inc.

Despolete Receives New Trailer With 2025 Release Window

Panic Inc. has released a new trailer for their upcoming soccer story title Despolete, as the game will bbe out in early 2025

Article Summary Panic Inc. reveals a new trailer for their soccer story game Despelote, set for early 2025 release on PC and consoles.

Despelote follows young Julián in Quito, Ecuador, during the country's excitement for the 2001 World Cup qualifiers.

The game features a physics-based soccer ball, a dense town to explore, and vibrant character interactions.

Creative director Julian Cordero teases an engaging conclusion and an authentic recreation of Quito, Ecuador.

Panic Inc. revealed new details about their upcoming game Despolete, as the game will arrive sometime in early 2025 for PC and consoles. The game was teased last year as part of the Panic Game Showcase, and just like last year, the game was highlighted again this year in the same livestream just before PAX West. Only this time around, we got a better trailer and more information about the game's storyline. Enjoy the trailer, as we now wait to see when it will be released.

Despolete

Despelote is a soccer game about people. Set in Quito, Ecuador, in the year 2001, a young boy named Julián spends his days kicking around a soccer ball as Ecuador is on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup. There is a huge air of excitement around him and his community as he gets into mischief with friends, explores the neighborhood, and gets to know the people of Quito. Dribble, pass and shoot your soccer ball around town, and see what happens when you kick it someone's way. Feel the city change as Ecuador comes closer than ever to qualifying for the World Cup.

A bittersweet and sometimes dreamy semi-autobiographical tale of youth.

Explore a dense town space at your leisure, full of activities, interactions, and mischief to get up to.

A physics-based soccer ball that feels good to kick around in a first-person perspective.

A vibrant world full of characters that have funny, and genuine conversations.

Photos and audio recorded on location in Ecuador are used to create a strong sense of place.

"We're so excited to show you what we've been working on these past few years!" says Julian Cordero, creative director. "While putting together the ending we discovered some great ways to tie everything together, and we're feeling really good about it, along with finishing up our recreation of Quito."

