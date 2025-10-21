Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Festival Of The Lost

Destiny 2 Launches Festival Of The Lost 2025 Event

Destiny 2 brings the Halloween spirit back to the solar system, as the Festival of the Lost has returned for 2025 with new rewards

Article Summary Festival of the Lost 2025 has launched in Destiny 2, running until November 4 with fresh rewards and activities.

New Haunted Altars PvE mode lets six players team up to defeat Headless Ones and collect festival candy.

Red Rum(ble) PvP mode shakes up Rumble with explosive pumpkins and unexpected Headless One encounters.

Unlock exclusive Halloween masks, Eerie Engrams, and rare green holofoil weapons by participating in event.

Bungie released a new update for Destiny 2 today with a new event, as they have brought back the Festival of the Lost again for 2025. Starting today and running all the way until November 4, you'll find many a new addition to the game that will bring you some haunting settings and challenges. These include two themed activities with Haunted Altars and Red Rum(ble) for you to challenge other players in. You'll also see the usual smattering of cosmetics as they have several Halloween-themed masks and rewards. We have more dev notes about it below, as the content is now live.

Destiny 2 – Festival of the Lost 2025

This year's celebration introduces two haunting new activities: the PvE showdown, Haunted Altars, and the PvP challenge, Red Rum(ble), plus a treasure trove of Halloween-themed masks and rewards. Dive into the new Haunted Altars PvE activity and join fellow Guardians in fending off the Darkness in a six-player matchmade experience set on the Moon. Collect candy, fortify defenses, and conquer the menacing Headless Ones to reap festive rewards. Players will unleash chaos in the Red Rum(ble) PvP mode, a reimagined Rumble mode that pits six players against each other. Look out for explosive pumpkins and surprise Headless Ones, adding an exciting twist to every kill as players fight for glory.

Eva Levante is ready to greet players with a mask that starts your journey into this year's spooktacular challenges. With Eerie Engrams offering gear drops above players' current Power level, the rewards are enticing as ever. Earn and spend candy to unleash the potential of the Haunted Mask by unlocking mods and event cosmetics. Three standout weapons, Gunburn Kinetic Submachine Gun, Hushed Whisper Strand Bow, and last year's Arcane Embrace Arc Shotgun, will be available as rare, bright green holofoil variants, expanding the Festival of the Lost armory.

