Destiny 2 Launches Guardian Games Cup Event Today

Bungie has launched a brand new Destiny 2 event today for people to take part in as the Guardians Games Cup presents a different kind of challenge. Starting today and running all the way through May 24th, players will be able to experience this brand-new out-of-game event in which they have assembled class fireteams from around the world to battle in a friendly competition. This event will put the best of the best on blast a little bit to see which team in the world is the best. What's more, you'll also be able to root for your favorite streamers who will be competing in class teams, both in-game and for charity. We have more info on the event below.

Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans will play in a variety of event activities to earn points for themselves and their class across several categories. Guardians returning from Savathûn's Throne World will warm up in the new training playlist and head to the competitive strike playlist to earn Strike Medals and compete for weekly high scores. Both playlists also include solo options for those looking to work up a sweat. Players can also help their class by collecting Laurels simply by playing most PvE content during the event. Those who play can unlock rewards like the Heir Apparent Exotic Machine Gun and catalyst, Legendary SMG, the Exotic ship, and more.

Guardians looking to pick up some flair for their attire should visit Tess Everis, who will be selling podium-worthy pieces at Eververse. Also available to Guardians who light multiple Platinum Torches are the Guardian Games Tankard and the Guardian Games Medal, unlocked through Bungie Rewards. At the end of each week, podium ceremonies will grant gold, silver, and bronze auras to each class based on their current standing. The winning class will be recognized at the Destiny 2 Guardian Games Closing Ceremonies on May 24, along with a commemorative trophy displayed in the Tower for an entire year.