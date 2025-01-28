Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game2Give, star wars

Destiny 2 Shows Off Heresy Act I Ahead Of February Launch

Get a better look at the upcoming content update for Destiny 2, as the developers showcase Heresy Act I before it comes out next week

Article Summary Catch a glimpse of Destiny 2's Heresy Act I and return to the iconic Dreadnaught to face new threats and allies.

Explore new activities, gear, and weapons in Destiny 2's exciting Sundered Doctrine Dungeon Race on February 7.

Experience a Star Wars crossover with new character-inspired armaments from the Galactic Empire in Destiny 2.

Join Game2Give 2025, supporting wildfire relief with exclusive Destiny 2 emblems, gear, and events.

Bungie held a special livestream earlier today for Destiny 2, with a focus on the new Heresy Act I update, as well as the new Star Wars crossover. The stream provided a greater look at the latest chapter of the game as you head into the depths to find the original Dreadnaught. Meanwhile, the game will be getting new content featuring characters from Star Wars, specifically armaments from The Empire. Plus, the team will be working with Game2Give for LA wildfire relief. We have more details below and the full livestream touching on all of these topics above.

Destiny 2 – Heresy Act I

During the stream, the narrative team debriefed on the return to the Dreadnaught, the iconic Hive ship from the original Destiny, alongside the resurgence of familiar friends and enemies and the discovery of a new Echo. Developers also showcased a new activity, The Nether, new weapons and gear, new subclass aspects, and the upcoming Sundered Doctrine Dungeon Race, launching on February 7.

Star Wars Crossover

In an exciting on-stream reveal, Bungie has announced, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, that they will introduce Star Wars-inspired items to Destiny 2. Among them, players can look forward to armor ornaments inspired by troopers and royal guards of the Galactic Empire. These new sets and accessories will bring themed elements of the Star Wars universe to life within Sol when Destiny 2: Heresy launches on February 4.

Game2Give LA Wildfire Relief

Game2Give 2025 has officially launched, bringing together the Bungie Foundation community and 200 top creators to make a significant impact. This annual initiative supports the Bungie Foundation's mission to improve children's well-being, uplift underrepresented communities, and provide aid to global communities in need. Donation incentives for this year include a new exclusive emblem, emote, and sparrow, with additional emblems returning with the emblem vault, giving players a chance to grab fan favorites from the past. The event features live streams with fun challenges, exclusive giveaways, and an auction for rare items, culminating in a major livestream on February 6. Game2Give is also supporting communities affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires with an exclusive pre-order shirt and emblem bundle, which will donate a minimum of $15 per order to the California Fire Foundation and Direct Relief.

