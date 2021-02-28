Destiny 2 Transmog Update Will be Released During Season 14

Bungie confirmed this past week that the transmog system will be added to Destiny 2 when Season 14 comes around. The developers released a news update on their site last week going over the details of getting to The Witch Queen and other development information. We have a snippet from that update below in which the much-requested feature was discussed, and we now know that it will be added to the game in Season 14, whenever that officially kicks off. it'll be nice to see it added to the game when it doesn't come to fruition, as it will be called Armor Synthesis, which is a cool name for a customization system.

In Season 14, Ada-1 is returning to the Tower, and with her comes the ability for players to take any armor they have in their collections and turn it into a universal ornament. In Destiny 2 we will call this transmog system "Armor Synthesis." Every season Ada will offer players a set of bounties that highlight various activity types. Players can complete these quests and receive the materials they need to power up Ada's Loom, which can turn any piece of armor in your collection into a permanent universal ornament. Players short on time will also be able to purchase Synthesis tokens for Silver.

Once you've acquired some new universal ornaments, you will want to head over to the new appearance screen in the character menu, where you can manage the ornaments on all your gear in one place. You'll also find that you can apply shaders here individually or on all pieces of your equipped gear with one click. To make it even easier to try out a bunch of new looks in Season 14 we've also changed shaders to be permanent unlocks, meaning you no longer will need to hold onto stacks of shaders in your inventory.

At the beginning of Season 14 we will be including a starting supply of Synthesis materials as reward for completing the Seasonal onboarding quest. We know many of you have been looking forward to Synthesis for a long time and want to frontload your ability to create some of the looks you've been looking forward to showing off.