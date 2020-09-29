Destiny Child & Dead Or Alive XVV Are Having A Crossover In October

Shiftup and Koei Tecmo have partnered up for a special crossover event this October as Destiny Child will be visited by Dead Or Alive XVV. Starting on October 20th and running until November 5th, you'll see characters from the KT title appear in DC. However, we don't really know much else about it. The devs were super stoked to get this info out the door, but apparently not stoked enough to tell us anything about what will be happening. So we have no clue if there are any special games being played, any special rewards, any costumes, any stories being told, or really anything beyond the concept of seeing some new faces in the game to earn and gather. We have what few details were released about it with the promise of more coming when we get closer to the event itself next month.

Since its launch in 2017, Dead Or Alive XVV has delivered the hit series' spin-off and head-turning fighters to players on PC. In the upcoming second collaboration between the two games, two new characters are racked up to become available for Destiny Child players to unlock and collect. More firm details on these two characters will be revealed later, with Kasumi, one of the characters from the first collaboration between the two games, set to bust into Destiny Child as a new World Boss.