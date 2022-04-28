Details For Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Day One: Boosted Shinies

Niantic has announced details for the most popular and anticipated Pokémon GO event of the year, the annual remote celebration Pokémon GO Fest 2022. This event will take place on Saturday, June 4th and Sunday, June 5th, 2022 from 10 AM to 6:00 PM local time. Tickets cost $14.99 USD and will include access to different event gameplay on both days including a mysterious "special finale" event on Saturday, August 27, 2022. There will be content available for free-to-play Trainers as well. Now that the details are out, let's take a look at what we know so far when it comes to Day One of the event.

Here is what Niantic has reported will be available for all trainers during Day One of Pokémon GO Fest 2022 along with our commentary:

Day 1 – Saturday, June 4, 2022 Rotating Habitats – Different Pokémon will appear during each habitat hour – City, Plains, Rainforest, Tundra.

I personally enjoy these habitats quite a bit, as it gives Trainers the ability to prepare and focus their heavier gameplay during hours featuring Pokémon they especially want to hunt.

Shiny Pokémon Debuts – For the first time in Pokémon GO, Trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Shroomish, Shiny Numel, Shiny Karrablast, Shiny Axew and Shiny Shelmet, if they are lucky.

Shiny Axew is particularly exciting here! Notably, it will be in raids like Gible in 2022 and Deino in 2022.

Here is what Niantic has reported will be available for ticketed trainers only during Day One of the event along with our commentary:

Customized Special Research – Conduct Special Research to encounter Land Forme Shaymin Personalize the experience between Relaxed, Standard and Master difficulty levels to get different sticker rewards Personalize the gameplay focus between Catch, Explore or Battle to change Special Research tasks accordingly.

Note that while this Special Research is exclusive to those who bought Pokémon GO Fest tickets, it is a staple in the game that Trainers will have their chance at a free Special Research offering the GO Fest Mythical some time after the event. Those who already got Shaymin at GO Fest will be offered Shaymin Candy through the free Special Research coming out later down the line.

Shiny Pokémon Debut – For the first time in Pokémon GO, Trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Unown B, if they're lucky.

Increased Shiny Rate – Trainers will have increased chances of encountering Shiny Pokémon in the wild during event hours. Chances will be better on Saturday than on Sunday.

I would like to see Shiny rates boosted in the game throughout the entire weekend, but this is starting to be a common feature of GO Fest. You'll see why Niantic feels that Sunday needs its own focus in our upcoming piece covering Day Two.

Global Challenge Arena – Trainers can work together to complete a collaborative challenge each hour. If they succeed, they'll earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour.

Stay tuned for more coverage of the events happening on both days of Pokémon GO Fest 2022.