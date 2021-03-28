Details For The New Mauraders Part 2 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

While the current Adversaries event continues, Niantic has announced the details for the New Mauraders Brilliant Event Part 2 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This event continues from last week's installment which saw a rebellious Harry Potter resist the game's villains, The Unforgivable, in their warning to stop manipulating the Calamity. The event ended in a way that created the expectation that these villains, whose goal seems to be both to bring the Death Eaters back to prominence and to expose magic to the Muggle world, will lash out at the heroes. Let's see if we can glean any clues about what's going to happen in this continuation of J. K. Rowling's beloved novels in the event's details.

Niantic announced the full details of the New Mauraders Brilliant Event Part 2 over at the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

The Brilliant Foundables featured during this event can be found in the following locations: Cloak of Invisibility – Wizarding Challenges Marauders Map – Tasks Prongs – Brilliant Portkey Brilliant Padfoot – Encounter Brilliant Young Remus Lupin – Encounter In addition, there will be increased appearances of Werewolf Oddities. The Portkeys for this event will be 1.5km. As a reminder, Part 1 Portkeys will give you Part 1 rewards anytime you open them, even if you wait to open them during Part 2. Keep an eye out for Bonus Assignments that will be available in game after the main tasks have been completed!

The event will run from March 29th at 11 AM Pacific until April 2nd at 11 AM Pacific.

It seems with this part of the event that Harry Potter himself will continue to manipulate the Calamity, directing this magical surge with his memories in order to stop the Unforgivable from using it to make darker Foundables appear in the Muggle world. I, for one, am excited to see where the narrative in this Brilliant Event goes. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a breakdown of the tasks and rewards from the event's Special Assignment.