Devolver Digital Announces KarmaZoo To Be Released This Summer Check out the latest trailer for KarmaZoo as the crew at Devolver Digital will be releasing the game later this Summer.

Devolver Digital has revealed new details, along with a brand new trailer, for their upcoming multiplayer platformer KarmaZoo. Created by developer Pastagames, this is an adorable and creative online experience, as you will join up to 10 players talking on the roles of multiple animals in an attempt to complete a loop. You'll do this by using your abilities to cooperate and work together to traverse every level and find a path to victory with your resources and abilities. We got more info and the trailer below as we now patiently wait for a release date.

"KarmaZoo is about helping people, working together, and finding bliss in cooperation — especially when things go wrong. Make meaningful connections with completely random players online as they are all striving alongside you to earn the most precious resource of all: Karma. The Loop is where you'll join a team of up to 10 random players around the world. Together, you'll tackle a series of increasingly challenging levels that adapt to the size of your team, the characters you play and the perks you pick together. No two runs are quite the same when the players and the game itself are changing!"

"Doing good earns Karma! Stick together, use your character's strengths, and even sacrifice yourself because helping one another is essential in the Loop's deadly challenges. Every good thing you do, one way or another, earns you the sweet Karma you'll use to unlock new characters and abilities for future Loops. Welcoming friends or family at home? Compete to reach the top of the Totem on a single screen. Challenge up to 8 players in frantic quick-fire mini games that bring a new spirit to abilities that were designed for doing good. Anyone can help their team earn Karma! Whether you're new to games or a seasoned veteran, you'll find a community reaching for a common goal. Available in 22 languages, cross-platform play between PC and console, and private lobbies to play exclusively with friends, we invite all of you to the KarmaZoo!"