Devolver Digital Announces McPixel 3 For 2022 Release

Devolver Digital revealed this week that McPixel 3 will be coming out sometime this year, in an effort to make you forget McPixel 2 never happened. All joking aside, it's cool to see a sequel of the game as they return to the pixel style of this weird adventure saga where you're basically running from one disaster to another to another, trying to prevent all of them while also still being the coolest guy in the room. At the moment neither the developer Sos Sosowski nor DD has a release date set for the game, only that it will be coming out sometime in 2022. You can read more about the game below along with the announcement trailer for the game giving you a good idea of what to expect.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? It's falling fast, which means it must be McPixel. Exploding from the mind of independent developer and 'Mad Scientist of Video Games' Sos Sosowski comes McPixel 3; the long-awaited return of the 8-bit genre's greatest hero, coming to PC and other devices dating back as far as 1995. Join Devolver Digital and the rest of the gaming universe later this year when we ask the eternal question: "what the hell happened to McPixel 2?" McPixel 3 sees the wanna-be hero get mixed up in a brand new series of crazy situations on his quest to save the world. Gasp as McPixel averts disaster at every turn using frequently unconventional but always entertaining methods of mayhem, including – but not limited to – summoning a spider-billionaire, having a BBQ in his pants, punching a T-Rex into outer space, peeing on sports cars and kicking Fork Parker in the balls. The game includes: 100 mind-blowing levels

Over 900 hilarious gags

Nearly 1500 interactive items

Over 20 minigames across all imaginable genres

258,924,600 pixels

Works on your grandmother's computer

Steve

A water level