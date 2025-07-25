Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brigada Games, Quarantine Zone: The Last Check

Devolver Digital To Publish Quarantine Zone: The Last Check

Devolver Digital confirmed they have signed on as publisher for Quarantine Zone: The Last Check, as the game has a free demo out now

Devolver Digital announced this morning that they have taken over publishing duties for Quarantine Zone: The Last Check, the upcoming title from Brigada Games. If you haven't seen the game yet, this will have you playing as an agent at a quarantine checkpoint, scanning and checking if those coming into the zone are good to be added with the others, or be left outside to face the horrors of an event. The game doesn't have a release date yet, beyond the idea that it might be out in November, but the team does have a free Steam demo available for you to play to get a taste of what it will be like.

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check

Tasked with screening survivors, you'll face moral dilemmas as well as physical ones as you determine the fate of everyone seeking safe haven from the horrors outside. Every choice you make will shape the future of humanity. No pressure. As well as dealing with the daily influx of survivors, base management also falls to you. Food and fuel supplies, lodging, defense systems, and extraction efforts all require close attention – a challenge that only increases the further into the disaster you progress.

Immersive Inspection Mechanics : Use tools like UV flashlights, thermometers, and manual scanners to uncover signs of infection or contraband in people and their belongings.

: Use tools like UV flashlights, thermometers, and manual scanners to uncover signs of infection or contraband in people and their belongings. Resource Management : Balance limited supplies of test kits and inspection tools while maintaining order and ensuring your checkpoint remains secure.

: Balance limited supplies of test kits and inspection tools while maintaining order and ensuring your checkpoint remains secure. Dynamic Threats : Face an evolving queue of refugees—some healthy, some carrying ordinary illnesses, and others harboring deadly zombie pathogens.

: Face an evolving queue of refugees—some healthy, some carrying ordinary illnesses, and others harboring deadly zombie pathogens. Intense Decision-Making : Choose whether to admit, quarantine, or liquidate individuals based on visual clues, document verification, and medical tests.

: Choose whether to admit, quarantine, or liquidate individuals based on visual clues, document verification, and medical tests. Strategic Progression: Manage daily routines, from morning base reports to nighttime defenses, as the stakes rise with each passing day.

