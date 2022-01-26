Dewgong Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

Raids have switched over as the Power Planet event in Pokémon GO takes a turn for the dark by introducing new Team GO Rocket-themed content. Tier One and the Mega Raid boss remain the same as in Part One, while Tier Three and Five are different. Let's take a look at the Pokémon which can now be battled in Tier Three raids. This is article will focus on Dewgong. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this evolved Water/Ice-type Pokémon and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Dewgong Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Dewgong counters as such:

Mega Manectric (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Sacred Sword)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Dewgong with efficiency.

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Dewgong can be defeated by solo trainers. In order to take it on alone, you should go into the raid with the top counters with the correct moves listed above. It is also important to power up your Pokémon as much as possible.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, Dewgong is an evolved form and catching it offers bonus Seel Candy. While Golden Razz Berries are more effective, it's worth trying Pinap Berries which don't improve your catch chances but do increase the number of Candies you receive when using one to catch a Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Dewgong cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Dewgong in Pokémon GO, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Seel.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!