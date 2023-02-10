Diablo Hell's Ink Tattoo Shop Takeover Announces Fan-Voted City
Looking to get an exclusive Diablo tattoo inked on your body? The Diablo Hell’s Ink Tattoo Shop Takeover has a few new dates.
Blizzard Entertainment has updated the list of cities for the Diablo Hell's Ink Tattoo Shop Takeover, including the fan-voted city happening in April. The tour was announced a short time ago as they will be heading from city to city, setting up pop-up shops within studios with specific artists offering unique Diablo-themed tattoos in support of Diablo IV coming out on June 2nd, 2023. Three new dates were added to the start as they're headed to Las Vegas, Dallas, and Pittsburgh, and now the fourth has been claimed via a fan vote as Seattle will play host to that date in April. We have the full set of dates for you below.
To honor our community and celebrate Diablo's 25th anniversary this year, we're launching the Diablo Hell's Ink tattoo shop takeover tour, which will kick off in Los Angeles and travel East. . .always to the East. Each Diablo Hell's Ink takeover event will feature some of the world's greatest tattoo artists creating bespoke tattoos, inspired by the Diablo universe with their own unique art style, for a few of the world's biggest Diablo fans.
Las Vegas, Nevada
- Date: February 25, 2023
- Time: Tattoos Offered from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. PST
- Studio: Revolt Tattoos – 3200 S Las Vegas Blvd STE 2680 Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Headlining Artist: Joey Hamilton
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Date: March 4, 2023
- Time: Tattoos Offered from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. EST
- Studio: Wyld Chyld Tattoo – 2882 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- Headlining Artist: Sarah Miller
Dallas, Texas
- Date: March 11, 2023
- Time: Tattoos Offered from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. CST
- Studio: Eden Body Art Studios – 13360 Preston Rd., Dallas TX, 75240
- Headlining Artist: Deanna James
Seattle, Washington
- Date: April 15, 2023
- Studio: TBD
- Headlining Artist: TBD
Los Angeles
- Date: July 16, 2022
- Studio: Vatican Studios – 22622 Lambert St Ste 306, Lake Forest, CA 92630
- Headlining Artist: Dmitry Troshin
Chicago
- Date: July 23, 2022
- Studio: Mayday Tattoo Co. – 1610 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
- Headlining Artist: Pony Lawson
New York
- Date: July 30, 2022
- Studio: Inked NYC – 150 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10011
- Headlining Artist: DJ Tambe
Miami
- Date: August 6, 2022
- Studio: Till The End Tattoos – 14285 SW 42nd St Ste 204, Miami, FL 33175
- Headlining Artist: Tatu Baby
London
- Date: August 13, 2022
- Studio: Noir Ink Studio – 10E Printing House Yard, London, E2 7PR
- Headlining Artist: Thomas Jarlier
Berlin
- Date: August 18, 2022
- Studio: Das Kabinett Studio – Solmsstrasse 7, 10965, Berlin Germany
- Headlining Artist: Matteo Maldenti
Melbourne
- Date: September 3, 2022
- Studio: Oculus Tattoo – 561 High St, Thornbury VIC 3071, Australia
- Headlining Artist: Beny Pearce
Sydney
- Date: September 10, 2022
- Studio: Little Tokyo Tattoo – Suite 505, 342 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
- Headlining Artist: Jimi May