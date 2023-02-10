Diablo Hell's Ink Tattoo Shop Takeover Announces Fan-Voted City Looking to get an exclusive Diablo tattoo inked on your body? The Diablo Hell’s Ink Tattoo Shop Takeover has a few new dates.

Blizzard Entertainment has updated the list of cities for the Diablo Hell's Ink Tattoo Shop Takeover, including the fan-voted city happening in April. The tour was announced a short time ago as they will be heading from city to city, setting up pop-up shops within studios with specific artists offering unique Diablo-themed tattoos in support of Diablo IV coming out on June 2nd, 2023. Three new dates were added to the start as they're headed to Las Vegas, Dallas, and Pittsburgh, and now the fourth has been claimed via a fan vote as Seattle will play host to that date in April. We have the full set of dates for you below.

To honor our community and celebrate Diablo's 25th anniversary this year, we're launching the Diablo Hell's Ink tattoo shop takeover tour, which will kick off in Los Angeles and travel East. . .always to the East. Each Diablo Hell's Ink takeover event will feature some of the world's greatest tattoo artists creating bespoke tattoos, inspired by the Diablo universe with their own unique art style, for a few of the world's biggest Diablo fans.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Date: February 25, 2023

February 25, 2023 Time: Tattoos Offered from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. PST

Tattoos Offered from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. PST Studio: Revolt Tattoos – 3200 S Las Vegas Blvd STE 2680 Las Vegas, NV 89109

Revolt Tattoos – 3200 S Las Vegas Blvd STE 2680 Las Vegas, NV 89109 Headlining Artist: Joey Hamilton

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 Time: Tattoos Offered from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. EST

Tattoos Offered from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. EST Studio: Wyld Chyld Tattoo – 2882 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Wyld Chyld Tattoo – 2882 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 Headlining Artist: Sarah Miller

Dallas, Texas

Date: March 11, 2023

March 11, 2023 Time: Tattoos Offered from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. CST

Tattoos Offered from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. CST Studio: Eden Body Art Studios – 13360 Preston Rd., Dallas TX, 75240

Eden Body Art Studios – 13360 Preston Rd., Dallas TX, 75240 Headlining Artist: Deanna James

Seattle, Washington

Date: April 15, 2023

April 15, 2023 Studio: TBD

TBD Headlining Artist: TBD

Los Angeles

Date: July 16, 2022

July 16, 2022 Studio: Vatican Studios – 22622 Lambert St Ste 306, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Vatican Studios – 22622 Lambert St Ste 306, Lake Forest, CA 92630 Headlining Artist: Dmitry Troshin

Chicago

Date: July 23, 2022

July 23, 2022 Studio: Mayday Tattoo Co. – 1610 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Mayday Tattoo Co. – 1610 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Headlining Artist: Pony Lawson

New York

Date: July 30, 2022

July 30, 2022 Studio: Inked NYC – 150 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10011

Inked NYC – 150 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10011 Headlining Artist: DJ Tambe

Miami

Date: August 6, 2022

August 6, 2022 Studio: Till The End Tattoos – 14285 SW 42nd St Ste 204, Miami, FL 33175

Till The End Tattoos – 14285 SW 42nd St Ste 204, Miami, FL 33175 Headlining Artist: Tatu Baby

London

Date: August 13, 2022

August 13, 2022 Studio: Noir Ink Studio – 10E Printing House Yard, London, E2 7PR

Noir Ink Studio – 10E Printing House Yard, London, E2 7PR Headlining Artist: Thomas Jarlier

Berlin

Date: August 18, 2022

August 18, 2022 Studio: Das Kabinett Studio – Solmsstrasse 7, 10965, Berlin Germany

Das Kabinett Studio – Solmsstrasse 7, 10965, Berlin Germany Headlining Artist: Matteo Maldenti

Melbourne

Date: September 3, 2022

September 3, 2022 Studio: Oculus Tattoo – 561 High St, Thornbury VIC 3071, Australia

Oculus Tattoo – 561 High St, Thornbury VIC 3071, Australia Headlining Artist: Beny Pearce

Sydney

Date: September 10, 2022

September 10, 2022 Studio: Little Tokyo Tattoo – Suite 505, 342 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia

Little Tokyo Tattoo – Suite 505, 342 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia Headlining Artist: Jimi May