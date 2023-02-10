Diablo Hell's Ink Tattoo Shop Takeover Announces Fan-Voted City

Looking to get an exclusive Diablo tattoo inked on your body? The Diablo Hell’s Ink Tattoo Shop Takeover has a few new dates.

Published
by
|
Comments

Blizzard Entertainment has updated the list of cities for the Diablo Hell's Ink Tattoo Shop Takeover, including the fan-voted city happening in April. The tour was announced a short time ago as they will be heading from city to city, setting up pop-up shops within studios with specific artists offering unique Diablo-themed tattoos in support of Diablo IV coming out on June 2nd, 2023. Three new dates were added to the start as they're headed to Las Vegas, Dallas, and Pittsburgh, and now the fourth has been claimed via a fan vote as Seattle will play host to that date in April. We have the full set of dates for you below.

Diablo Will Be Taking Over Tattoo Shops On A Special Tour
Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

To honor our community and celebrate Diablo's 25th anniversary this year, we're launching the Diablo Hell's Ink tattoo shop takeover tour, which will kick off in Los Angeles and travel East. . .always to the East. Each Diablo Hell's Ink takeover event will feature some of the world's greatest tattoo artists creating bespoke tattoos, inspired by the Diablo universe with their own unique art style, for a few of the world's biggest Diablo fans.

Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Date: February 25, 2023
  • Time: Tattoos Offered from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. PST
  • Studio: Revolt Tattoos – 3200 S Las Vegas Blvd STE 2680 Las Vegas, NV 89109
  • Headlining Artist: Joey Hamilton

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Date: March 4, 2023
  • Time: Tattoos Offered from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. EST
  • Studio: Wyld Chyld Tattoo – 2882 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
  • Headlining Artist: Sarah Miller

Dallas, Texas

  • Date: March 11, 2023
  • Time: Tattoos Offered from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. CST
  • Studio: Eden Body Art Studios – 13360 Preston Rd., Dallas TX, 75240
  • Headlining Artist: Deanna James

Seattle, Washington

  • Date: April 15, 2023
  • Studio: TBD
  • Headlining Artist: TBD

Los Angeles

Chicago

New York

  • Date: July 30, 2022
  • Studio: Inked NYC – 150 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10011
  • Headlining Artist: DJ Tambe

Miami

London

Berlin

Melbourne

  • Date: September 3, 2022
  • Studio: Oculus Tattoo – 561 High St, Thornbury VIC 3071, Australia
  • Headlining Artist: Beny Pearce

Sydney

  • Date: September 10, 2022
  • Studio: Little Tokyo Tattoo – Suite 505, 342 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
  • Headlining Artist: Jimi May

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.