Diablo Immortal Will See First Major Update Arrive September 28

Blizzard Entertainment revealed that Diablo Immortal will be getting its first major update this coming Wednesday. The technical name is Patch 1.6, but the name they're giving it is Forgotten Nightmares, and with good cause, as there are some additions to the game that look like they've been ripped out of a "Maybe We Shouldn't" file at someone's desk. You're getting a whole new area called the Silent Monastery, along with a new location in Castle Cyrangar, a new set of Ancestral Weapons to choose from within the depths of the castle, the Season 5 Battle Pass, a new raid boss named Izilech the Misshapen, the return of Hungering Moon, a new limited-time event, and a new cosmetic set that will have you decked in gold. We have more on the Monastery below from the team, and you can read the full patch notes here.

Foreboding black mist originating from the Silent Monastery, an ancient Sahptev temple, is rolling off the peaks of Mount Zavain and creeping into Sentinel's Watch—threatening to encase the entire zone in incomprehensible darkness. In this new dungeon, players who are level 60 and above can group up in parties of two to four to relive the history of the Zakarum crusades through the lands of Ivgorod.

The inside of the Silent Monastery is home to eternal night, making it nearly impossible to navigate. Fortunately, some of the temple's statues can be illuminated. Make haste in lighting these statues, they are the only thing that can weaken the nightmarish demons lurking in the shadows! As you light additional statues and rid the dungeon of monsters, the darkness will be cast out of that area for good.

Once you've flooded the temple with light, there is but one direction to head: into the obsidian heart of the Silent Monastery. Going toe-to-toe with the Ancient Nightmare in its lair will be no easy task. If you can survive an unrelenting flurry of empowered shadow blasts and ghastly spike attacks, a lion's share of rewards shall be granted to commemorate your feat.