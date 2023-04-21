Diablo IV Announces Server Slam Weekend Ahead Of Launch Blizzard Entertainment is throwing another open beta event to test out Diablo IV's servers as Server Slam Weekend will happen in May.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed they will be holding a special event for Diablo IV as the team will be holding what they're calling a Server Slam Weekend. The event will take place from May 12th-14th, kicking off at 12pm PT, as everyone can come to Sanctuary's defense for a trial run on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles, as you will essentially be facing off against the armies of the Burning Hells as a sorta test period to help push the limits of the servers. The version f the game you'll be playing is the same as the previous Open beta weekends, only this one comes with all of the fixes and changes they have made to-date, as they have documented in their most recent blog. The event will support couch co-op for consoles and cross-play and cross-progression for all platforms. We got more notes from the team below as the main game will be released on June 6th, 2023.

Diablo IV Server Slam Weekend Bonuses

The Initial Casualty title (earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character)

(earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character) The Early Voyager title (earned by reaching Level 20 on one character)

(earned by reaching Level 20 on one character) The Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic (earned by reaching Level 20 with one character)

(earned by reaching Level 20 with one character) A new reward: the Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy (earned by defeating Ashava with one Level 20 character).

How To Get The Most Out Of The Event